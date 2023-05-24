LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Check Head to Head, Playing 11, Records, Toss, Predictions, Stats LIVE

IPL 2023 Eliminator: The Indian Premier League playoffs have begun, and unsurprisingly, Chennai Super Kings has already booked a spot in the finals. CSK qualified for the IPL finals for a record 10th time after beating league points table topper Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. But it remains to be seen which team will face CSK in the final match.

The second playoff game, the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played on May 24, and the winner will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 26. There are still three teams which can qualify for the IPL finals. Will we see another classic CSK vs MI clash or will newcomers LSG and GT get another chance to lift the IPL trophy?

LSG has performed remarkably in the league stage and is coming into the Eliminator under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir. They also played in the IPL 2022 finals. On the other hand, is Mumbai Indians, who’ve won five IPL titles in six final appearances. They start as underdogs and end up stealing away the trophy. Let’s see if they repeat the feat this year as well. You can check out the entire match summary, highlights, past records, award winner and live updates here.

Also Read:

LSG Vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Total Games played: 3

Mumbai Indians won: 0

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by five runs (Lucknow, 2023)

Lucknow Super Giants has defeated Mumbai Indians in all their IPL clashes. And LSG batted first in all three games. In their last outing in IPL 2023, LSG beat MI by runs in a close game. However, the story could be different in neutral territory in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma is looking like his old self, and the MI team is riding a wave of confidence. In Chepauk, MI has an even 7-7 record, while LSG has lost the only game it played.

LSG vs MI Timings, Venue and Toss

The much-anticipated Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will commence sharp at 7:30 PM (IST) on May 24, 2023. The game will take place at the Chepauk/MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Qualifier 2 and IPL 2023 Final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

LSG and MI have everything on the line, and the loser will not get another chance to qualifier for the finals. So expect fireworks from the game.

The toss is expected at 7:00 PM.