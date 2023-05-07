IPL 2023 Final: Match Date, Timings, Ticket, Venue, Teams, Final Team Winner List

IPL 2023 Final: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and lucrative T20 cricket leagues in the world. The tournament features top international players and Indian stars representing different franchises across India. The IPL final 2023 is expected to be the culmination of an intense and thrilling season of cricket, where the two best teams will battle it out for the ultimate prize. Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the IPL 2023 final match, which promises to be a showcase of skill, strategy, and entertainment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the final dates for the 16th edition of the league. The IPL 2023 playoffs will take place in Chennai and Ahmedabad, with the final match set to be held in Ahmedabad as well. Here are the details of the IPL 2023 finals:

IPL 2023 Final: Match Date, Time and Venue

According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the Qualifier 1 match will take place on May 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be followed by the Eliminator match at the same venue on May 24. Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2023 final will be held on May 26 and May 28, respectively, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and Eliminator matches will commence at 7.30 pm IST. The final match that will be held on May 28th will start at 10:00 am IST.

The IPL 2023 winner list will be updated after the final match.

IPL 2023 Final: Schedule

Date Match May 23, 2023 Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 May 24, 2023 Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 May 26, 2023 Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator round vs Loser of Qualifier 1 May 28, 2023 Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

IPL 2023 Final: Tickets

The tickets for the matches are available to purchase online. You can buy IPL final tickets here.

Even though it is weeks away, the IPL 2023 final promises to be an exciting and thrilling spectacle for cricket fans worldwide. The tournament's governing body, the BCCI, has chosen two of the most iconic cricket venues in India - Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium - as the venues for the playoffs and the final. The stage is set for the top teams in the league to battle it out for the coveted IPL trophy in front of thousands of passionate fans. As we eagerly await the tournament's commencement, it is certain that the IPL 2023 final will provide a fitting conclusion to what promises to be yet another memorable edition of the league.

