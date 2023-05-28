IPL Match 2023 Today: CSK vs GT Expected Playing 11, Head to Head Records, Stats and Other Details

The most awaited event in the world of sports is finally here. After months of thrilling, record-breaking, and dramatic matches, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is coming to an end. IPL 2023 will end with a highly anticipated match between the top two teams of the season- four-time title winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

The much-anticipated clash between CSK and GT is set to take place today, May 28th, in the IPL 2023 season. As the excitement builds up, fans are eager to know the expected playing 11, head-to-head records, stats, and other important details about this thrilling encounter.

IPL 2023 Final: Expected Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Ajinkya Rahane

Ambati Rayudu

Shivam Dube

Moeen Ali

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (C)

Deepak Chahar

Tushar Deshpande

Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill

Wriddhiman Saha

Abhinav Manohar

Hardik Pandya (C)

Vijay Shankar

David Miller

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Mohit Sharma

Noor Ahmad

Mohammed Shami

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head Records:

CSK GT Matches played 4 4 Won 1 3 Lost 3 1 Highest Score 178 182 Lowest Score 133 157

CSK and GT are two top teams of the season, or perhaps, the league. The two have faced each other a handful of times in IPL.

Out of the total four matches played, CSK has won 1 match, while GT has emerged victorious in 3 matches.

The head-to-head record between the two teams favours GT as it has won the most number of matches.

The final match of IPL 2023 that is to be held today is the perfect opportunity for CSK to improve their head-to-head record against their opponent.

Stats:

All eyes are bound to be on Chennai’s current captain and former captain of the Indian Cricket Team and star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the legendary cricketers has hinted at his retirement from all forms of cricket this league.

GT's star performer, Shubman Gill, has been consistent with the bat, accumulating massive 851 runs so far in the tournament in just 16 innings. Gill is one the best up and coming cricketers of the time.

Other Details:

The final match of the season is scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat at 7:30 pm IST.

Fans can catch the live action of today's IPL final match on Jiocinema.

Predictions for today's match indicate a close contest between the two teams, with both CSK and GT having a strong chance of emerging victorious.

The clash between CSK and GT in the IPL 2023 season promises to be an exciting encounter. With the expected playing 11, head-to-head records, key stats, and other details covered, fans can now eagerly anticipate the match and witness their favorite players in action. Stay tuned for all the live updates and enjoy the thrilling contest between these two formidable teams.









