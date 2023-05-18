IPL Playoffs 2023: Qualifying Scenario, Team Chances, Match Schedule Summary Text - 

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is turning out to be the most entertaining one yet. We’re just a few days away from the finals, and so far, only one team has qualified for the playoffs. Two teams have no chance of making it to the playoffs in any scenario. The other seven teams are neck and neck on the points table .

Fans are especially excited about the qualifying chances of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants after the ruckus the two teams’ players created in their last match. Today, we’ll take a look at the complete IPL 2023 playoffs schedule, the list of qualified teams and the chances of other teams reaching the playoffs.

IPL 2023 Playoffs

The 2023 IPL playoffs schedule has been announced, and the first qualifier match will take place on May 23 between Gujarat Titans and one other team.

The eliminator match will be played on May 24, and the Qualifier 2 will happen on May 26. So far, Gujarat Titans are the only team that has qualified for the IPL playoffs with 18 points and will play the first match. The rest of the playoffs teams are yet to be decided.

The IPL 2023 qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Chennai, while the remaining two games will be played in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2023 finals will be played on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

IPL 2023 Playoffs Rules

Four teams at the top of the IPL table after the league games qualify for the playoffs. This has gotten more challenging after the addition of two more teams from IPL 2022.

The top two teams participate in the qualifier 1, and the lower two play the Eliminator 1.

The winner of Qualifier 1 directly proceeds to the finals, while the loser plays against the winner of Eliminator 1 in Qualifier 2.

As such, all teams hope to make it to the top two of the IPL points table to receive two chances of qualifying for the finals.

IPL 2023 Playoffs All Possible Scenarios

Only 6 more games are left, and fans along with the non-playing IPL teams, are holding their breath. No one knows who’ll qualify for the playoffs this year. The race is so tight. As of now, only Gujarat Titans are certain to play in the playoffs.

There is a 97% chance of both Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants qualifying. The fourth position on the table is up for grabs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians are most likely to qualify in the playoffs.