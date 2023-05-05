AI Alarm: Joe Biden meets Microsoft, Google and Open AI CEOs at White House

Big tech owners like Satya Nadella (Microsoft's CEO), Sundar Pichai (Google's CEO), and Sam Altman (Open AI's CEO), were recently summoned by the White House and were instructed that they must safeguard the public from Artificial Intelligence (AI) dangers. These big tech giant holders were told that it is their "moral duty" to safeguard society. Additionally, the White House also told them to regulate the sector further.

Furthermore, in the meeting with the CEOs of Microsoft, Alphabet, Anthropic, and OpenAI Vice President Kamala Harris discussed protection against the dangers of AI. In a statement, Harris states that private firms hold an "ethical, moral, and legal responsibility" to ensure that their AI products are safe. Additionally, she states that they still need to honor the present-day laws.

Vice President Kamala Harris considers generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Bard as holding the capabilities to both benefits and harm the nation. As per the Vice President, generative AI can solve many of the "biggest challenges", however, it can also be misused for creating distrust, violating rights, as well as "weakening faith in democracy."



Have a look at the take of the Biden officials

Artificial Intelligence is one of the most powerful tools of our time, but to seize its opportunities, we must first mitigate its risks.



Today, I dropped by a meeting with AI leaders to touch on the importance of innovating responsibly and protecting people's rights and safety. pic.twitter.com/VEJjBrhCTW — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2023

Advances in tech always present new opportunities and challenges. Generative AI is no different.



Today, I met with CEOs of companies at the forefront of these advances to discuss the responsibility that governments and companies have to mitigate risks to protect the public. pic.twitter.com/YQOkdv1BgR — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 5, 2023



The officials of the Biden administration are all set to act in the matter in order to safeguard the public from possible AI risks. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is preparing to seek public comments on the rules for AI development. Additionally, the meeting with the Vice President shares a strong message that the AI regulators and tech giants must act responsibly in the matter.

How does generative AI benefit?



Generative AI has been beneficial in a myriad of tasks, for instance, providing detailed search answers, drafting messages for job hunters, and creating art. While all these tasks are made a cakewalk with the help of generative AI, accuracy, copyright violations, job automation, and cheating remain concerns to discuss.

What are the possible risks of generative AI?



Every coin has two sides, and so does generative AI. While the present-day and prospective benefits of generative AI may be endless, there are plenty of risk factors attached to such AI developments as well.

Disruption risk

Artificial intelligence has brought a wave of changes in the tech world, but it is also going to disrupt the markets and business models like never before. For instance, Google has always held a strong position as a robust search engine, but ChatGPT has slightly challenged this position.

ALSO READ: What is GigaChat? Is ChatGPT's rival going to be an effective multimodal tool?