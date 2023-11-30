Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: Know All About Famous Kannada Saint and Philosopher

The 10 points below will give you an insight into the life and contribution to the society.

Kanakadas was born in the village of Baada in the Shiggaon taluk of present-day Karnataka in 1509. He belonged to a family of musicians. His father, Beerappa Nayaka, was a court musician, and his mother, Beechamma, was a gifted vocalist. Kanakadasa was inclined to music at a very young age.

His encounter with Saint Vyasaraja, the head of the Krishna Math in Udupi brought a major spiritual transformation in his life. Kanakadasa, being inspired by Vyasaraja’s teachings left all his materialistic pursuits and dedicated his life to devotion. Later, he also became a disciple of Vyasaraja and indulged in the study of Hindu scriptures and philosophy.

Kanakadasa is known for his exemplary contributions to Carnatic music, mostly Keertans. His devotional songs in the Kannada language are known for their lyrical beauty, spiritual insights and passionate melody. He has composed over 300 Keertanas, which also include, "Namma Janma Phala" and "Hari Bhakti Sudha Rasa."

He was just not a saint but an ardent social reformer. He was an inflexible advocate of social equality and constantly challenged the prevailing caste system. His teachings and actions openly criticized social injustices and championed the rights of marginalized communities, which also impacted the Bhakti movement in Karnataka, promoting devotion and inclusivity.

Kanakadasa's life revolved around his love and devotion to Lord Krishna. He saw Krishna as his Guru and the epitome of divine love. He also became an important member of the Dasakoota, a group of Haridasas (devotees of Lord Krishna) who dedicate their lives completely to music and spirituality.

Other than devotional compositions, Kanakadasa penned different philosophical works and some of the popular ones are ‘Nalacharita’ a Kannada adaptation of the epic Mahabharata and ‘Mohana Tarangini’ a literary journey on the nature of illusion and spiritual liberation.

Kanakadasa and his work as a saint or philosopher are still relevant in the modern world. His compositions continue to cherish devotional events and musical brilliance. On the other hand, his stand on social equality and inclusivity still holds relevance and inspires generations.

Kanakadasa’s contribution to the Carnatic music gave it a new shape. He introduced new ragas and enhanced the existing musical repertoire with his devotional compositions. Students of Carnatic music still study and learn his works worldwide.

His birth anniversary is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm in Karnataka and some other parts of the country. It is observed on the 18th day of the Hindu Karthika month and is celebrated with different cultural events, seminars, and musical performances.