Khudiram Bose: 18 years of one of India's youngest revolutionary's life discussed

Khudiram Bose's Death Anniversary is observed today, that is on 11th August across India. He is credited to be one of the youngest revolutionaries of the country who was hanged to death in 18 years of age. His life has been no less than a sacrifice. In this article, you would get to know some facts about his life that were unknown and the cause of his death, his revolutionary ideas as well.

Our tributes to one of the youngest and fearless leaders of the Indian Independence Movement Khudiram Bose on his Death Anniversary. #AmritMahotsav #MeraMaanMeraRashtragaan pic.twitter.com/HfPpDbJgSr — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 11, 2021

Khudiram Bose: Facts

He is one of the youngest revolutionaries of India to walk the gallows and hang himself. He left his 9th standard studies in the mid because he wished to join Jung-e-Azadi. He was arrested at the age of 18 in 1908, on account of murder of two women in Muzaffarpur conspiracy by the British Government. He was only 15, when he became a revolutionary and volunteered for Anushilan Samiti. He was arrested for distributing pamphlets against the British Government. At the age of 18, he decided to go on the mission of killing the British Judge Doughlas Kingford, who was the Chief magistrate of the Alipore Presidency Court. The judge had sentenced the editor of Jugantar, Bhupendranath Dutta for rigorous punishment. He, along with Praffula Chaki decided to attack Judge Doughlas on his way home. They however missed him and instead attacked the carriage of his friend's family that is Pringle Kennedy's daughter and wife. Praffula killed himself before getting caught by the British but Khudiram was arrested and went for trial eventually hanging himself to death.

He was sentenced to death at a mere age of 18 years for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case where he along with Prafulla Chaki, attempted to assassinate a British Judge by throwing bombs on the carriage to protest against the British Rule. — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 11, 2021

Khudiram Bose: Early Life, Family

Khudiram Bose was born in 1889 in Midnapore, district of Bengal His parents were Trailokyanath Bose and Lakshipriya Devi. His mother lost her life when Khudiram was 6 years old and his father passed away too one year later. He has three sisters, out of whom the eldest sister, Aparupa Roy brought him up.

Khudiram had no regret on his face when he was sentenced to death. He did not even resist. It was after the explosion he carried out, when the British rule was shaken. His hearing was held for just 8 days and he was sentenced to death which he willingly accepted with a smile.

Also Read| GK Quiz on Wars fought by India for Britain before Independence

