Khudiram Bose: 18 years of one of India's youngest revolutionary's life discussed

Created On: Aug 11, 2021
Modified On: Aug 11, 2021 14:01 IST
Khudiram Bose's Death Anniversary is observed today, that is on 11th August across India. He is credited to be one of the youngest revolutionaries of the country who was hanged to death in 18 years of age. His life has been no less than a sacrifice. In this article, you would get to know some facts about his life that were unknown and the cause of his death, his revolutionary ideas as well.

Khudiram Bose: Facts

  1. He is one of the youngest revolutionaries of India to walk the gallows and hang himself. 
  2. He left his 9th standard studies in the mid because he wished to join Jung-e-Azadi.
  3. He was arrested at the age of 18 in 1908, on account of murder of two women in Muzaffarpur conspiracy by the British Government. 
  4. He was only 15, when he became a revolutionary and volunteered for Anushilan Samiti. He was arrested for distributing pamphlets against the British Government. 
  5. At the age of 18, he decided to go on the mission of killing the British Judge Doughlas Kingford, who was the Chief magistrate of the Alipore Presidency Court. The judge had sentenced the editor of Jugantar, Bhupendranath Dutta for rigorous punishment. 
  6. He, along with Praffula Chaki decided to attack Judge Doughlas on his way home. They however missed him and instead attacked the carriage of his friend's family that is Pringle Kennedy's daughter and wife. 
  7. Praffula killed himself before getting caught by the British but Khudiram was arrested and went for trial eventually hanging himself to death.

Khudiram had no regret on his face when he was sentenced to death. He did not even resist. It was after the explosion he carried out, when the British rule was shaken. His hearing was held for just 8 days and he was sentenced to death which he willingly accepted with a smile. 

