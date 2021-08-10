GK Quiz on Wars fought by India for Britain before Independence

India got freedom in 1947. Take the GK Quiz based on the wars fought by India for the British Raj before Independence below.

In which year was the Battle of Plassey fought?

1757 1767 1769 1784

Ans. a

Explanation: The Battle of Plassey was fought between the Nawab of Bengal and French East India company. It led to the victory of the British and annexation of Bengal.

Which treaty was signed after the third Anglo Maratha War?

Treaty of Mangalore Treaty of Seringapatam Treaty of Surji- Anjangaon None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The Third Anglo Maratha War was fought in Mysore after which the Company won and the treaty of Seringapatam was signed.

Which two Indian Army regiments fought the Anglo Nepalese War?

Garhwal Kingdom Patiala State Kashmiri Regiment Both a and b

Ans. d

Explanation: Anglo Nepalese war was fought in Nepal where the Garhwal Kingdom and the Patiala state fought alongside British army.

In 1815, Capture of the East India Company's ship was done by which country's forces?

France Germany America Japan

Ans. c

Explanation: The British ship of Nautilus was captured by the American forces.

The second Opium war was fought by British Indian forces. Choose the correct statement about it

i) It was fought between 1856-1860

ii) The treaty of Tientsin was signed

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: In the second Opium War, Treaty of Tientsin was signed and it was fought between 1856-1860.

Against whom was the second opium war fought by British India ?

France China Burma Japan

Ans. b

Explanation: The second opium war was fought between Britain, British India, France against China .

The countries of Congo, UK, Egypt and Ethiopia fought which battle together?

Anglo Egyptian War Mahdist War Third Anglo Burmese War None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Congo, UK, Egypt and Ethiopia and British India fought the Mahdist War together in 1881.

Which country did British India fight against in the Sikkim expedition?

Burma China Tibet East Bengal

Ans. c

Explanation: In the Sikkim expedition, British India forces fought against Tibet to annex Sikkim.

The Bambatha Rebellion was fought against which tribe?

Zulu Afridi Munda None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Bambatha Rebellion was fought by British India forces against the Zulu tribe.

Which empires ended in the World War 1?

Russian Ottoman German All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: World War 1 resulted in the end of the German, Russian, Ottoman, and Austro-Hungarian empires and the formation of new countries in Europe and the Middle East

