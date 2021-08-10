GK Quiz on Wars fought by India for Britain before Independence
India got freedom in 1947. Take the GK Quiz based on the wars fought by India for the British Raj before Independence below.
- In which year was the Battle of Plassey fought?
- 1757
- 1767
- 1769
- 1784
Ans. a
Explanation: The Battle of Plassey was fought between the Nawab of Bengal and French East India company. It led to the victory of the British and annexation of Bengal.
- Which treaty was signed after the third Anglo Maratha War?
- Treaty of Mangalore
- Treaty of Seringapatam
- Treaty of Surji- Anjangaon
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: The Third Anglo Maratha War was fought in Mysore after which the Company won and the treaty of Seringapatam was signed.
- Which two Indian Army regiments fought the Anglo Nepalese War?
- Garhwal Kingdom
- Patiala State
- Kashmiri Regiment
- Both a and b
Ans. d
Explanation: Anglo Nepalese war was fought in Nepal where the Garhwal Kingdom and the Patiala state fought alongside British army.
- In 1815, Capture of the East India Company's ship was done by which country's forces?
- France
- Germany
- America
- Japan
Ans. c
Explanation: The British ship of Nautilus was captured by the American forces.
- The second Opium war was fought by British Indian forces. Choose the correct statement about it
i) It was fought between 1856-1860
ii) The treaty of Tientsin was signed
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: In the second Opium War, Treaty of Tientsin was signed and it was fought between 1856-1860.
- Against whom was the second opium war fought by British India ?
- France
- China
- Burma
- Japan
Ans. b
Explanation: The second opium war was fought between Britain, British India, France against China .
- The countries of Congo, UK, Egypt and Ethiopia fought which battle together?
- Anglo Egyptian War
- Mahdist War
- Third Anglo Burmese War
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: Congo, UK, Egypt and Ethiopia and British India fought the Mahdist War together in 1881.
- Which country did British India fight against in the Sikkim expedition?
- Burma
- China
- Tibet
- East Bengal
Ans. c
Explanation: In the Sikkim expedition, British India forces fought against Tibet to annex Sikkim.
- The Bambatha Rebellion was fought against which tribe?
- Zulu
- Afridi
- Munda
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: The Bambatha Rebellion was fought by British India forces against the Zulu tribe.
- Which empires ended in the World War 1?
- Russian
- Ottoman
- German
- All of the above
Ans. d
Explanation: World War 1 resulted in the end of the German, Russian, Ottoman, and Austro-Hungarian empires and the formation of new countries in Europe and the Middle East
