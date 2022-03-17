Miss World 2021: Know about Indian-American Shree Saini, first runner-up

Miss World 2021: Indian-American Shree Saini bagged the title of first runner-up at the Miss World 2021 beauty pageant. She represented the United States. Shree Saini was also named the winner in the "Beauty With a Purpose" category. Shree Saini overcame heart surgery and suffered facial burns from a car accident.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of Miss World 2021 international beauty pageant. Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire was the second runner-up. The international beauty pageant, Miss World 2021, took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Due to COVID-19, it was delayed in 2020.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

About Shree Saini

She bagged the title of first runner-up at the Miss World 2021 pageant. She represented the United States of America. She also won the Beauty With A Purpose BWAP) ambassador. Shree became the first Indian-American to win the Miss World America 2021 crown.

She was born on January 6, 1996, in Ludhiana, Punjab, India. At the age of 5, she shifted to the USA with her parents and has since lived there.

She witnessed poverty during her childhood. She grew up in Moses Lake, Washington, for the first twelve years of her life. She was suffering from a heart problem. Her heartbeat was just 20 beats per minute. Doctors told her that she could never dance again. But her passion, motivation, and determination for dance made her practice extra hours for years so that she could dance. When she was 12 years old, she had heart surgery and had a permanent pacemaker in her heart.

Later, she met with a major car accident in which she got various injuries, including facial burns. With this incident, she was again shocked in her life. After the accident, doctors told her to take a rest because her recovery would take around a year. But she was still determined and started going to classes just two weeks after the accident and decided to lead life again at the same pace.

At the age of 26, she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. Shree Saini also received a "World Peace Messenger" award from Passion Vista in 2020.

She faced so many challenges in her life, but she never gave up. She once said in an interview that her childhood dream was to become Miss World and she wanted to inspire others. In fact, her work has also been recognised by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, and the Breast Cancer Foundation-Susan G. Komen.

She said, "At Miss World, I believe I am not only representing myself but I am also representing 333 million Americans and 3.5 billion Indians, including Indians outside of India."

Your confirmed Top 6!

1. United States - Beauty With A Purpose Winner

2. Poland

3. Indonesia

4. Mexico

5. Northern Ireland

6. Cote D'Ivoire

