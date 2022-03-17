Miss World 2021 Winner Name and Photo: Who won the coveted title?

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

The coveted Miss World 2021 title has been won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica crowned her successor at the Miss World 2021 Final at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico at 8:30 am IST. Miss World 2021 1st Runner Up is Shree Saini from the United States while the 2nd Runner Up is Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire.
Created On: Mar 17, 2022 08:09 IST
Modified On: Mar 17, 2022 09:54 IST
Miss World 2021 Winner: The coveted Miss World 2021 title has been won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland.  The longest-reigning Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, crowned her successor at the Miss World 2021 Final and Coronation night. 

 
 
 
 
 
Miss World 2021 1st Runner Up is Shree Saini from the United States while the 2nd Runner Up is Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire. The international beauty event was held at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico from 5:30 am to 8:30 am IST. 

Take a look at the Miss World Winner 2021 and two runner ups. 

 
 
 
 
 
The event saw 40 contestants from across the world competing for the coveted crown. Of these, 13 contestants made it to the Top 12 with a tie. These are Đỗ Thị Hà of Vietnam, Karolina Vidales of Mexico, Anna Leitch of Northern Ireland, Tracy Perez of Philippines, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Khadija Omar of Somalia, Shree Saini of United States, Andrea Aguilera of Colombia, Karolina Kopincova of Czech Republic, April Benayoum of France, Manasa Varanasi of India, Carla Yules of Indonesia, and Olivia Yace of Cote d’Ivoire.

Among these, only 6 advanced to the Top 3 round. These are Shree Saini of the United States, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Carla Yules of Indonesia, Karolina Vidales of Mexico, Anna Leitch of Northern Ireland, and Olivia Yace of Cote d’Ivoire. 

The Miss World 2021 final also witnessed a special event, Light 4 Ukraine, to bring peace to the war-torn country. 
