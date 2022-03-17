Miss World 2021 Winner Name and Photo: Who won the coveted title?

Miss World 2021 Winner: The coveted Miss World 2021 title has been won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland. The longest-reigning Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, crowned her successor at the Miss World 2021 Final and Coronation night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Our Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! #missworld pic.twitter.com/jYkjbylUub — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Miss World 2021 1st Runner Up is Shree Saini from the United States while the 2nd Runner Up is Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire. The international beauty event was held at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico from 5:30 am to 8:30 am IST.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Take a look at the Miss World Winner 2021 and two runner ups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

The event saw 40 contestants from across the world competing for the coveted crown. Of these, 13 contestants made it to the Top 12 with a tie. These are Đỗ Thị Hà of Vietnam, Karolina Vidales of Mexico, Anna Leitch of Northern Ireland, Tracy Perez of Philippines, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Khadija Omar of Somalia, Shree Saini of United States, Andrea Aguilera of Colombia, Karolina Kopincova of Czech Republic, April Benayoum of France, Manasa Varanasi of India, Carla Yules of Indonesia, and Olivia Yace of Cote d’Ivoire.

Your confirmed Top 13!



1 Vietnam

2 Mexico

3 Northern Ireland

4 Philippines

6 Poland

6 Somalia

7 USA

8 Colombia

9 Czech Republic

10 France

11 India

12 Indonesia

13 Côte D’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/ntRM8304Op — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Among these, only 6 advanced to the Top 3 round. These are Shree Saini of the United States, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Carla Yules of Indonesia, Karolina Vidales of Mexico, Anna Leitch of Northern Ireland, and Olivia Yace of Cote d’Ivoire.

Your confirmed Top 6!

1. United States - Beauty With A Purpose Winner

2. Poland

3. Indonesia

4. Mexico

5. Northern Ireland

6. Cote D’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/C9ldh6skSS — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

The Miss World 2021 final also witnessed a special event, Light 4 Ukraine, to bring peace to the war-torn country.

Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena 🕯 #mwcandlesforukraine pic.twitter.com/kczI6m8E1u — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

