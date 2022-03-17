Miss World 2021: What is Light 4 Ukraine?

Miss World 2021 Final is happening now at Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A total of 40 contestants are competing for the coveted title. Ahead of the coronation, a special event took place in support of Ukraine.

In the 'Light 4 Ukraine' event held by Miss World Organization, the contestants from across the world send messages filled with love and support to Ukraine during the live broadcast of Miss World Final Global Telecast on March 17 at 8 am IST.

Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena 🕯 #mwcandlesforukraine pic.twitter.com/kczI6m8E1u — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

The special event witnessed contestants lighting candles 'as a symbol of a United World' calling to put an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that caused death and suffering in the former Soviet Nation. More than 7000 candles were prepared for the event.

Watch the moving message by Miss World Ukraine 2016 Oleksandra Kucherenko asking for urgent support for the victims of the war-ravaged nation.

"Is it not better to light one candle in the dark than to not see at all" is the motto Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Organization, lives by.

"We must do something, even if it may seem never enough to light one candle, if we all light a candle together we can change the world," said Julia Morley.

The Miss World Organization is requesting the world to shine their light as a beacon of hope for the people of Ukraine and post the images across social media platforms.

"On March 16th we are asking for everyone in the world to shine their light for Ukraine- post images on all social media - a simple image from every person, every family, every community and every country shining their light," Miss World Organization said in a statement.

"A billion candles of love and hope, calling for peace and the end of this war,” the statement added.

