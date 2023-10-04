What are Google’s New Rules for Bulk Email Senders?

Starting in February 2024, Google will require bulk email senders (those who send more than 5,000 emails per day to Gmail addresses) to meet the following requirements:

Authenticate emails: Bulk senders must authenticate their emails using established protocols like SPF, DKIM, or DMARC. This will help to ensure that emails are coming from who they say they are and that they have not been tampered with in transit.

Enable easy unsubscription: Gmail will require bulk senders to provide recipients with a one-click unsubscription option. All unsubscription requests must be processed within two days. This will make it easier for recipients to stop receiving unwanted emails.

Send wanted email: Gmail will enforce a clear spam rate threshold, which senders must stay below. This will help to ensure that Gmail recipients are not bombarded with unwanted messages.

Google says that these new rules are designed to protect Gmail users from spam and phishing attacks. By requiring bulk senders to authenticate their emails, enable easy unsubscription, and keep their spam rates low, Google is making it more difficult for spammers to reach Gmail users.

How to Prepare for Google’s New Rules?

If you are a bulk email sender, you should start preparing for Google's new rules now. Here are a few things you can do:

Make sure that you are authenticating your emails using SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. You can find more information about how to do this on Google's website.

Add a one-click unsubscription option to all of your emails. This can be done using a service like Mailchimp or Constant Contact.

Track your spam rate and make sure that it is below the threshold set by Google. You can use Google Postmaster Tools to track your spam rate.

If you have any questions about Google's new rules, you can contact Google support for help.

What Happens if I Don’t Comply With Google’s New Rules?

If you are a bulk email sender and you do not comply with Google's new rules, your emails may be filtered into Gmail's spam folder or even blocked altogether. This could have a significant impact on your email marketing campaigns.

It is important to note that Google's new rules are not just for businesses. If you are a non-profit organization or individual who sends more than 5,000 emails per day to Gmail addresses, you are also subject to these rules.

By complying with Google's new rules, you can help to ensure that your emails are delivered to your intended recipients and that your reputation as a sender is maintained.