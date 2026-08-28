List of Batters Who Scored Twin Hundreds While Following On in Test Cricket
Only 3 batters have scored twin hundreds in a test match while following on, and Sonal Dinusha the Sri Lankan left-hander, joined the elite list on 27th August 2026. Check the players and records here.
Test match is one of the toughest formats of cricket, it tests a players patience and skills, and a player who is able to score hundreds in both innings of test match is a rare achievment, but what is more rare when a batsman is able to do so when the team is asked to follow on. Let us explore the rarest list of batters who have been able to achieve this unique feat.
What Does Following On in Test Cricket Mean?
A follow on is a rule in test cricket where the first batting can ask the second batting team to bat again if gets a lead of 200 or more runs after both the teams have finished their first innings.
List of Batsmen Who Scored Century in Both Innings of a Test Match with Second Century while Following On
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Scores
|
Venue, Year
|
Vijay Hazare
|
India
|
Australia
|
116 & 145
|
Adelaide, 1948
|
Andy Flower
|
Zimbabwe
|
South Africa
|
142 & 199*
|
Harare, 2001
|
Sri Lanka
|
India
|
103 & 133*
|
Colombo, 2026
The first person to achieve this feat was former Indian captain Vijay Hazare, who scored two centuries in two innings of a test match against Australia in the 1947-48 tour of Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Hazare scored 116 runs in first innings followed by 145 in the second innings.
Andy Flower of Zimbabwe, did the same 53 years later, while playing against South Africa in 2001 at Harare, he scored 142 in the first innings and finished on an unbeaten 199 in the second innings thereby saving the test match and is regarded as one of the best innings while saving a test match.
Sonal Dinusha was the latest addition to the list, the talented Sri Lankan left hander rewrote the history books 25 years later in 2026 while playing against India at Colombo. With scores of 103 and 133* in the first and second innings respectively, Dinusha managed to resist the Indian charge and helped Sri Lanka draw the test match.
What Makes Sonal Dinusha's Innings Special?
Sonal Dinusha's innings was special because Sri Lanka had lost 24 of their last 27 tests while following on, including eight against India, his innings ended the losing streak and also ensured that only for the fourth time Sri Lanka saved the test after following on in their cricket history.
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