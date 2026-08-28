Test match is one of the toughest formats of cricket, it tests a players patience and skills, and a player who is able to score hundreds in both innings of test match is a rare achievment, but what is more rare when a batsman is able to do so when the team is asked to follow on. Let us explore the rarest list of batters who have been able to achieve this unique feat. What Does Following On in Test Cricket Mean? A follow on is a rule in test cricket where the first batting can ask the second batting team to bat again if gets a lead of 200 or more runs after both the teams have finished their first innings. List of Batsmen Who Scored Century in Both Innings of a Test Match with Second Century while Following On Player Team Opponent Scores Venue, Year Vijay Hazare India Australia 116 & 145 Adelaide, 1948 Andy Flower Zimbabwe South Africa 142 & 199* Harare, 2001 Sonal Dinusha Sri Lanka India 103 & 133* Colombo, 2026

The first person to achieve this feat was former Indian captain Vijay Hazare, who scored two centuries in two innings of a test match against Australia in the 1947-48 tour of Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Hazare scored 116 runs in first innings followed by 145 in the second innings. Andy Flower of Zimbabwe, did the same 53 years later, while playing against South Africa in 2001 at Harare, he scored 142 in the first innings and finished on an unbeaten 199 in the second innings thereby saving the test match and is regarded as one of the best innings while saving a test match. Sonal Dinusha was the latest addition to the list, the talented Sri Lankan left hander rewrote the history books 25 years later in 2026 while playing against India at Colombo. With scores of 103 and 133* in the first and second innings respectively, Dinusha managed to resist the Indian charge and helped Sri Lanka draw the test match.