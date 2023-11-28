List of Cave Rescue Operations and Organizations in the World

Cave Rescue Operations & Organizations: Cave rescue operations are carried out to save trapped or lost explorers by extremely specialised individuals. The team of cave rescue include elements of firefighting, confined space rescue, rope rescue and mountaineering. It requires great teamwork and good communication with techniques and dynamics to support the deadly environment.

List of Cave Rescue Organisations

Cave rescue operations are done by organisations founded specifically on political and regional conditions. The first cave rescue team, Cave Rescue Organisation was founded in 1935, in Yorkshire, United Kingdom. All these groups are composed of volunteer cavers and operate on donations. The table below includes the complete list of cave rescue organisations all over the world.

Asia





China Mountain and Cave Rescue Team of China

Cave Rescue of China (CRC)

Mountain and Cave Rescue of GuangXi

Mountain and Cave Rescue of China (MCRC） Malaysia Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Pakistan Pakistan Cave Research Association Europe Austria Austrian Cave Rescue Belgium Belgian Cave Rescue Bosnia Herzegovina Savez Gorskih Službi Spašavanja u BiH Bulgaria Cave Rescue Bulgaria Croatia Croatian Mountain Rescue Service France French Cave Rescue Germany HRVD

Hoehlenrettung Baden- Wuerttemberg

Höhlenrettung Südbayern Greece Cave Rescue Team of the Hellenic Federation of Speleology Hungary Cave Rescue Bakony Mountains

North Hungarian Cave Rescue

Hungarian Cave Rescue Ireland Irish Cave Rescue Organisation Israel Cave Rescue Israel Italy National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps Montenegro Gorska Služba Spašavanja Crne Gore North Macedonia Macedonian Speleological Federation Norway Norsk Grotteredningstjeneste Poland Specjalistyczna Grupa Ratownictwa Wysokościowego, PSP

Górskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe, Mountain Rescue

Tatrzańskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe, Tatra Mountain Rescue

Grupa Ratownictwa Jaskiniowego Polskiego Związku Alpinizmu,Group Cave Rescue Portugal SAR-TEAM Romania Corpul Român Salvaspeo Russia Soyuz Dobrovoltsev-speleospasateley (SDS) / Union of Volonteers Speleo Rescuers Serbia Gorska Služba Spasavanja Srbije Slovenia Cave Rescue Service Spain ESOCAN Switzerland Swiss Cave Rescue Slovakia Mountain Rescue Service - Cave Rescue Department United Kingdom British Cave Rescue Council England Cave Rescue Organisation, Yorkshire

Cornwall Search and Rescue Team, Cornwall

Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation

Devon Cave Rescue Organisation

Mendip Cave Rescue Organisation

Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association

Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group

South East Cave Rescue Organisation Northern Ireland Irish Cave Rescue Organisation Scotland Scottish Cave Rescue Organisation Wales North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation

South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team North America Canada Alberta / British Columbia Cave Rescue Service (ABCCRS)

British Columbia Cave Rescue, British Columbia

Alberta Cave Rescue Organization, Alberta United States Blacksburg Cave Rescue Group, Blacksburg, Virginia

Chattanooga/Hamilton County Cave/Cliff Rescue Unit, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Colorado Cave Rescue Network (CCRN) Denver, Colorado

East Tennessee Cave Rescue, Knoxville, Tennessee

Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit, Huntsville, Alabama www.HCRU.org

Knoxville Rescue Squad Cave/Vert Team, Knoxville, Tennessee

New Jersey Initial Response Team, Sussex County, New Jersey

San Bernardino County Cave & Technical Rescue Team, San Bernardino, California

Technical Rope And Cave Emergency Response Team (TRACER), Hardin County, Kentucky Oceania Australia Australian Speleological Federation, Australian Cave Rescue

New South Wales Cave Rescue Squad, Sydney, Australia New Zealand CaveSAR

In conclusion, cave rescue operations include immense planning and execution to rescue individuals by specialised teams equipped with technical gear, expertise and navigational skills. These rescue operations require exemplary coordination, use of tools and advanced communication systems.