List of Cave Rescue Operations and Organizations in the World

Cave Rescue Operations & Organizations: Cave Rescue is an ability to save individuals/explorers who get lost or trapped in the cave. This operation includes quick decision-making and unpredictable adaptability to cave environments for successful rescue missions. 

Nov 28, 2023, 17:36 IST
Cave Rescue Operations & Organizations: Cave rescue operations are carried out to save trapped or lost explorers by extremely specialised individuals. The team of cave rescue include elements of firefighting, confined space rescue, rope rescue and mountaineering. It requires great teamwork and good communication with techniques and dynamics to support the deadly environment. 

List of Major Cave Rescue Operations

S.No

Cave Rescue Operation

Location

Year
  1.  

Sand Cave

Kentucky

1925

2. 

Gouffre de la Pierre-Saint-Martin

French Pyrenees

1952

3. 

Peak Cavern

England

1959

4. 

Schroeder's Pants Cave

Manheim

1965

5. 

Mossdale Caverns 

North Yorkshire

1967

6. 

Kentucky cave

-

1983

7.

Lechuguilla Cave

New Mexico

1991

8.

Cave Air Pocket

Venezuela

1992

9.

McBrides Cave

Alabama

1997

10.

Alpazat cave rescue 

Puebla, Mexico

2004

11.

Nutty Putty Cave 

Utah

2009

12.

Jordbrugrotta

Norway

2014

13.

Riesending cave rescue

Germany

2014

14.

Tham Luang cave rescue

Thailand

2018

15. 

Morca cave 

Turkey

2023

List of Cave Rescue Organisations 

Cave rescue operations are done by organisations founded specifically on political and regional conditions. The first cave rescue team, Cave Rescue Organisation was founded in 1935, in Yorkshire, United Kingdom. All these groups are composed of volunteer cavers and operate on donations. The table below includes the complete list of cave rescue organisations all over the world. 

Asia



China
  • Mountain and Cave Rescue Team of China
  • Cave Rescue of China (CRC)
  • Mountain and Cave Rescue of GuangXi
  • Mountain and Cave Rescue of China (MCRC）

Malaysia

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department

Pakistan

Pakistan Cave Research Association

Europe

Austria

Austrian Cave Rescue

Belgium

Belgian Cave Rescue

Bosnia Herzegovina

Savez Gorskih Službi Spašavanja u BiH

Bulgaria

Cave Rescue Bulgaria

Croatia

Croatian Mountain Rescue Service

France

French Cave Rescue

Germany
  • HRVD 
  • Hoehlenrettung Baden- Wuerttemberg
  • Höhlenrettung Südbayern

Greece

Cave Rescue Team of the Hellenic Federation of Speleology

Hungary
  • Cave Rescue Bakony Mountains
  • North Hungarian Cave Rescue
  • Hungarian Cave Rescue

Ireland
  • Irish Cave Rescue Organisation

Israel

Cave Rescue Israel

Italy

National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps

Montenegro

Gorska Služba Spašavanja Crne Gore

North Macedonia

Macedonian Speleological Federation

Norway

Norsk Grotteredningstjeneste

Poland
  • Specjalistyczna Grupa Ratownictwa Wysokościowego, PSP
  • Górskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe, Mountain Rescue
  • Tatrzańskie Ochotnicze Pogotowie Ratunkowe, Tatra Mountain Rescue
  • Grupa Ratownictwa Jaskiniowego Polskiego Związku Alpinizmu,Group Cave Rescue

Portugal 

SAR-TEAM

Romania

Corpul Român Salvaspeo

Russia

Soyuz Dobrovoltsev-speleospasateley (SDS) / Union of Volonteers Speleo Rescuers

Serbia

Gorska Služba Spasavanja Srbije

Slovenia

Cave Rescue Service

Spain

ESOCAN

Switzerland

Swiss Cave Rescue

Slovakia

Mountain Rescue Service - Cave Rescue Department

United Kingdom

British Cave Rescue Council

England
  • Cave Rescue Organisation, Yorkshire
  • Cornwall Search and Rescue Team, Cornwall
  • Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation
  • Devon Cave Rescue Organisation
  • Mendip Cave Rescue Organisation
  • Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association
  • Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group
  • South East Cave Rescue Organisation

Northern Ireland
  • Irish Cave Rescue Organisation

Scotland
  • Scottish Cave Rescue Organisation

Wales
  • North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation
  • South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team

North America

Canada
  • Alberta / British Columbia Cave Rescue Service (ABCCRS)
  • British Columbia Cave Rescue, British Columbia
  • Alberta Cave Rescue Organization, Alberta

United States
  • Blacksburg Cave Rescue Group, Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Chattanooga/Hamilton County Cave/Cliff Rescue Unit, Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Colorado Cave Rescue Network (CCRN) Denver, Colorado
  • East Tennessee Cave Rescue, Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit, Huntsville, Alabama www.HCRU.org
  • Knoxville Rescue Squad Cave/Vert Team, Knoxville, Tennessee
  • New Jersey Initial Response Team, Sussex County, New Jersey
  • San Bernardino County Cave & Technical Rescue Team, San Bernardino, California
  • Technical Rope And Cave Emergency Response Team (TRACER), Hardin County, Kentucky

Oceania

Australia
  • Australian Speleological Federation, Australian Cave Rescue
  • New South Wales Cave Rescue Squad, Sydney, Australia

New Zealand

CaveSAR

In conclusion, cave rescue operations include immense planning and execution to rescue individuals by specialised teams equipped with technical gear, expertise and navigational skills. These rescue operations require exemplary coordination, use of tools and advanced communication systems. 

