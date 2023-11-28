List of Cave Rescue Operations and Organizations in the World

Cave Rescue Operations & Organizations: Cave rescue operations are carried out to save trapped or lost explorers by extremely specialised individuals. The team of cave rescue include elements of firefighting, confined space rescue, rope rescue and mountaineering. It requires great teamwork and good communication with techniques and dynamics to support the deadly environment.
List of Major Cave Rescue Operations
|
S.No
|
Cave Rescue Operation
|
Location
|
Year
|
|
Sand Cave
|
Kentucky
|
1925
|
2.
|
Gouffre de la Pierre-Saint-Martin
|
French Pyrenees
|
1952
|
3.
|
Peak Cavern
|
England
|
1959
|
4.
|
Schroeder's Pants Cave
|
Manheim
|
1965
|
5.
|
Mossdale Caverns
|
North Yorkshire
|
1967
|
6.
|
Kentucky cave
|
-
|
1983
|
7.
|
Lechuguilla Cave
|
New Mexico
|
1991
|
8.
|
Cave Air Pocket
|
Venezuela
|
1992
|
9.
|
McBrides Cave
|
Alabama
|
1997
|
10.
|
Alpazat cave rescue
|
Puebla, Mexico
|
2004
|
11.
|
Nutty Putty Cave
|
Utah
|
2009
|
12.
|
Jordbrugrotta
|
Norway
|
2014
|
13.
|
Riesending cave rescue
|
Germany
|
2014
|
14.
|
Tham Luang cave rescue
|
Thailand
|
2018
|
15.
|
Morca cave
|
Turkey
|
2023
List of Cave Rescue Organisations
Cave rescue operations are done by organisations founded specifically on political and regional conditions. The first cave rescue team, Cave Rescue Organisation was founded in 1935, in Yorkshire, United Kingdom. All these groups are composed of volunteer cavers and operate on donations. The table below includes the complete list of cave rescue organisations all over the world.
|
Asia
|
China
|
|
Malaysia
|
Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department
|
Pakistan
|
Pakistan Cave Research Association
|
Europe
|
Austria
|
Austrian Cave Rescue
|
Belgium
|
Belgian Cave Rescue
|
Bosnia Herzegovina
|
Savez Gorskih Službi Spašavanja u BiH
|
Bulgaria
|
Cave Rescue Bulgaria
|
Croatia
|
Croatian Mountain Rescue Service
|
France
|
French Cave Rescue
|
Germany
|
|
Greece
|
Cave Rescue Team of the Hellenic Federation of Speleology
|
Hungary
|
|
Ireland
|
|
Israel
|
Cave Rescue Israel
|
Italy
|
National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps
|
Montenegro
|
Gorska Služba Spašavanja Crne Gore
|
North Macedonia
|
Macedonian Speleological Federation
|
Norway
|
Norsk Grotteredningstjeneste
|
Poland
|
|
Portugal
|
SAR-TEAM
|
Romania
|
Corpul Român Salvaspeo
|
Russia
|
Soyuz Dobrovoltsev-speleospasateley (SDS) / Union of Volonteers Speleo Rescuers
|
Serbia
|
Gorska Služba Spasavanja Srbije
|
Slovenia
|
Cave Rescue Service
|
Spain
|
ESOCAN
|
Switzerland
|
Swiss Cave Rescue
|
Slovakia
|
Mountain Rescue Service - Cave Rescue Department
|
United Kingdom
|
British Cave Rescue Council
|
England
|
|
Northern Ireland
|
|
Scotland
|
|
Wales
|
|
North America
|
Canada
|
|
United States
|
|
Oceania
|
Australia
|
|
New Zealand
|
CaveSAR
In conclusion, cave rescue operations include immense planning and execution to rescue individuals by specialised teams equipped with technical gear, expertise and navigational skills. These rescue operations require exemplary coordination, use of tools and advanced communication systems.