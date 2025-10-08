UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
[Updated] List of Countries Accepting UPI Payment 2025

France embraced the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on February 2, 2024, following India and Bhutan. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lyra announced UPI adoption in France. India's UPI has gained global traction with initiatives in Bhutan, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, and others. UPI collaborations extend to regions like Europe, Japan, and the US, fostering cross-border transactions. In August 2023, UPI recorded 10.5 billion transactions, totalling ₹15.7 lakh crore, marking a significant growth in digital payments.

List of Countries Accepting UPI Payments other than India

UPI payment is now accepted in Qatar supermarkets, specifically at all Lulu Hypermarket outlets as of October 2025. Lulu has become the first major retail chain in Qatar to implement UPI payments in collaboration with Qatar National Bank (QNB) and NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL).

Indian residents, tourists, and visitors can make seamless, real-time payments from their Indian bank accounts using any UPI-enabled mobile application by scanning a QR code at checkout. This expansion benefits the large Indian community in Qatar and enables easy, cashless shopping without needing international cards or local currency.

Currently, Lulu Hypermarkets are the main supermarkets in Qatar officially supporting UPI payments, but more merchants and retail outlets are expected to join in the coming months.

Moreover, the Indian government has persistently championed the utilisation of its digital payment infrastructure, notably the UPI, to facilitate streamlined cross-border transactions. Such initiatives seek to mitigate the expenses associated with fund transfers and remittance payments.

The first country to enable UPI payments after India is Bhutan.

List of Countries Accepting UPI Payment 2025

Bhutan was the first nation beyond India to facilitate transactions via the BHIM app using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Here is the complete list:

CountryKey HighlightsYear Introduced
Bhutan First country to accept UPI (BHIM); cross-border QR payment 2021
France First European country (Eiffel Tower, retail/tourism spots) 2023
Mauritius UPI & RuPay accepted; tourism and remittance support 2022/2024
Nepal Integrated with Fonepay; easy payments for tourists 2021/2024
Singapore Mall and eatery payments; partnership with PayNow 2024
Sri Lanka Major tourist centers and airport 2024
UAE Over 60,000 outlets; Dubai malls, airports, retail 2023
Cyprus Eurobank partnership; new in the Mediterranean region 2025
Qatar Doha souks and retailers; fresh addition 2025
Malaysia Multiple outlets in Kuala Lumpur; expanding 2025
Oman NIPL and Oman Central Bank integration (for NRIs/Indians) 2023

 

In September 2021, Liquid Group, a prominent cross-border digital payment service provider, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NIPL. The aim was to introduce a UPI-based QR code payment system across multiple countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, starting in 2022.

Subsequently, on March 8, 2022, NIPL further solidified its international collaborations by signing an MoU with the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF). This agreement is designed to interlink UPI with the Buna Payment Platform, which boasts connectivity with central banks and financial institutions throughout the Arab region. Such integration is poised to facilitate seamless cross-border multi-currency transactions.

Future Market For UPI

Notably, India has been proactive in extending the reach of UPI globally. As of July 4, 2022, discussions regarding UPI integration have already been initiated with 30 countries, reflecting India's commitment to fostering international cooperation in the realm of digital payments. These are the potential markets for UPI:

Country

Date

Details

Australia

21 March 2022

India proposed early integration of UPI with the Australian New Payment Platform to improve higher education access and tourism potential during a bilateral virtual summit.

Europe

11 October, 2022

Worldline SA will enable European merchants' POS terminals to accept UPI as per the MoU signed. The initial market expansion will include Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. Payment will be facilitated through the Worldline QR code.

Thailand

20 April 2023

Bank of Thailand is planning cross-border remittances and QR-based payments with India. Officials reviewed the progress of connecting UPI and PromptPay at the India-Thailand Joint Trade Committee meeting. Negotiations between the Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Thailand are ongoing.

Saudi Arabia

19 September 2022

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed introducing UPI in Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi. The operationalisation of UPI is a priority area in bilateral Fintech collaboration.

United States

July 2023

The Clearing House is working with EBA Clearing and SWIFT for real-time USD-Euro payment called Immediate Cross-Border (IXB). Talks of a payment corridor between IXB and UPI are ongoing.

Bahrain

20 March 2023

Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla Adel Fakhro held talks with Indian counterparts after the UPI-PayNow linkage. Preliminary discussions for a similar partnership between Bahrain and India in the cross-border payment space started in April 2023.

Japan

May 2023

Japanese Digital Minister Taro Kono informed us that a team from Japan will visit India to study the UPI system. Japan is considering joining the network for increased interoperability and as another standard of cross-border payment. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the G7 meeting.

Philippines

June 2023

India initiated preliminary discussions regarding UPI cooperation with payment firms from the Philippines. Both nations signed a memorandum of understanding on financial technologies to collaborate in various areas including digital payment space.

Ethiopia

November, 2023

Indian delegation sought collaboration with Ethiopia on digital payment solutions by integrating UPI and Ethswitch. The proposal aims to explore the settlement of trade transactions in the local currency to boost bilateral trade and conserve foreign exchange.

New Zealand

August, 2023

During a bilateral meeting, India started discussions with counterparts from New Zealand on the introduction of UPI to promote ease of doing business, trade, and tourism between both nations.

 

UPI in Nepal: How to make payment through the App

In a groundbreaking collaboration, NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the global extension of the esteemed National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Fonepay Payment Service Ltd, Nepal's premier payment network, have declared the activation of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for cross-border transactions linking India and Nepal.

How do you make payments through the Apps?

To utilise UPI overseas, users must opt for UPI International and enable international transactions through their respective banks. While availing this service, banks may levy forex charges for facilitating international payments. To enable this functionality, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) collaborates with a prominent company from the target country.

FAQs

