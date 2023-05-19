List of Countries Where TikTok is Banned

The hardships for TikTok seem coming to no end. The social networking site TikTok has been banned or an attempt has been made by numerous governmental organisations and commercial companies. Many nations, including India and the US, have voiced security concerns regarding the app's ownership by the Chinese business ByteDance, in a row to impose a ban on it.

Since its release, TikTok has amassed more than 2 billion smartphone downloads worldwide. The fastest-growing network, nevertheless, has come under fire for its privacy policies, censorship of content created by LGBTQ+ users, and other issues. In this article, you will learn about the complete list of countries where users cannot use the platform in any way.

List of countries that have banned TikTok

Country Year Afghanistan 2022 Armenia 2020 Azerbaijan 2020 Bangladesh 2018 India 2020 Indonesia 2018 Iran – Jordan 2022 Pakistan 2021 Taiwan 2022 Austria 2023 Belgium 2023 Denmark 2023 Estonia 2023 France 2023 Ireland 2023 Latvia 2023 Netherlands 2022 Norway 2023 UK 2023 Canada 2023 US 2023 Australia 2023 New Zealand 2023

TikTok has been banned for a number of different reasons. Due to worries about pornography, several nations, like Indonesia and Bangladesh, have prohibited it. Other nations, like Armenia and Azerbaijan, have imposed limitations to prevent the dissemination of material that could cause conflict. Syria has outlawed it purportedly as a result of human trafficking via its shared border with Turkey into Europe and other nations. India's name appeared on the list of Chinese apps that were prohibited, although the UK had placed a restriction due to security reasons. However, if harmful content is not deleted, Vietnam has threatened to outlaw the network next as well.