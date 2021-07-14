List of cryptocurrencies in the world
In this article, we have curated a list of some of the cryptocurrencies in the world.
A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is used to trade for profit, buy goods and services. They are not issued by a central authority and work on blockchain technology.
At present, there are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies in the world. In this article, we have curated a list of some of the cryptocurrencies in the world.
|S.No.
|Cryptocurrencies
|Symbol
|1.
|Bitcoin
|BTC
|2.
|Ethereum
|ETH
|3.
|Tether
|USDT
|4.
|Binance Coin
|BNB
|5.
|Cardano
|ADA
|6.
|XRP
|XRP
|7.
|USD Coin
|USDC
|8.
|Dogecoin
|DOGE
|9.
|Polkadot
|DOT
|10.
|Binance USD
|BUSD
|11.
|Uniswap
|UNI
|12.
|Bitcoin Cash
|BCH
|13.
|Litecoin
|LTC
|14.
|Solana
|SOL
|15.
|Chainlink
|LINK
|16.
|Wrapped Bitcoin
|WVTC
|17.
|Polygon
|MATIC
|18.
|Dai
|DAI
|19.
|Stellar
|XLM
|20.
|Ethereum Classic
|ETC
|21.
|Internet Computer
|22.
|THETA
|THETA
|23.
|VeChain
|VET
|24.
|Filecoin
|FIL
|25.
|TRON
|TRX
|26.
|Monero
|XMR
|27.
|EOS
|EOS
|28.
|Aave
|AAVE
|29.
|Crypto.com Coin
|CRO
|30.
|Terra
|LUNA
|31.
|UNUS SED LEO
|LEO
|32.
|FTX Token
|FTT
|33.
|SHIBU INU
|SHIB
|34.
|PancakeSwap
|CAKE
|35.
|Algorand
|ALGO
|36.
|Cosmos
|ATOM
|37.
|Bitcoin SV
|BSV
|38.
|Maker
|MKR
|39.
|Bitcoin BEP2
|BTCB
|40.
|Klaytn
|KLAY
|41.
|Neo
|NEO
|42.
|Tezos
|XTZ
|43.
|Amp
|AMP
|44.
|Compound
|COMP
|45.
|IOTA
|MIOTA
|46.
|TerraUSD
|UST
|47.
|Avalanche
|AVAX
|48.
|The Graph
|GRT
|49.
|Elrond
|EGLD
|50.
|Decred
|DCR
|51.
|Kusama
|KSM
|52.
|Huobi Token
|HT
|53.
|TrueUSD
|TUSD
|54.
|BitTorrent
|BTT
|55.
|Theta Fuel
|TFUEL
|56.
|Hedera Hashgraph
|HBAR
|57.
|Stacks
|STX
|58.
|Waves
|WAVES
|59.
|Celsius
|CEL
|60.
|Chiliz
|CHZ
|61.
|THORChain
|RUNE
|62.
|Axie Infinity
|AXS
|63.
|Zcash
|ZEC
|64.
|Dash
|DASH
|65.
|Synthetix
|SNX
|66.
|yearn.finance
|YFI
|67.
|Helium
|HNT
|68.
|XinFin Network
|XDC
|69.
|Decentraland
|MANA
|70.
|NEM
|XEM
|71.
|Enjin Coin
|ENJ
|72.
|Paxos Standard
|PAX
|73.
|Holo
|HOT
|74.
|KuCoin Token
|KCS
|75.
|SushiSwap
|SUSHI
|76.
|Quant
|QNT
|77.
|Flow
|FLOW
|78.
|Nexo
|NEXO
|79.
|Telcoin
|TEL
|80.
|Mdex
|MDX
|81.
|NEAR Protocol
|NEAR
|82.
|Harmony
|ONE
|83.
|Basic Attention Token
|BAT
|84.
|Ziliqa
|ZIL
|85.
|Bitcoin Gold
|BTG
|86.
|Celo
|CELO
|87.
|Bancor
|BNT
|88.
|Revain
|REV
|89.
|OKB
|OKB
|90.
|Horizen
|ZEN
|91.
|Curve DAO Token
|CRV
|92.
|Qtum
|QTUM
|93.
|Ontology
|ONT
|94.
|SwissBorg
|CHSB
|95.
|Ox
|ZRX
|96.
|Siacoin
|SC
|97.
|Nano
|NANO
|98.
|DigiByte
|DGB
|99.
|Fantom
|FTM
|100.
|HUSD
|HUSD
|101.
|OMG Network
|OMG
|102.
|UMA
|UMA
|103.
|ICON
|ICX
|104.
|BakeryToken
|BAKE
|105.
|Ankr
|ANKR
|106.
|Ravencoin
|RVN
|107.
|Voyager Token
|VGX
|108.
|Neutrino USD
|USDN
|109.
|1inch
|INCH
|110.
|renBTC
|RENBTC
|111.
|Bitcoin Diamond
|BCD
|112.
|Arweave
|AR
|113.
|Ren
|REN
|114.
|IOST
|IOST
|115.
|Verge
|XVG
|116.
|Lisk
|LSK
|117.
|Gemini Dollar
|GUSD
|118.
|WazirX
|WRX
|119.
|Golem
|GLM
|120.
|Livepeer
|LPT
|121.
|MaidSafeCoin
|MAID
|122.
|Kyber Netwrok Crystal Legacy
|KNC
|123.
|ASD
|BTMX
|124.
|The Sandox
|SAND
|125.
|Reserve Rights
|RSR
|126.
|Gnosis
|GNO
|127.
|Storj
|STORJ
|128.
|Kava.io
|KAVA
|129.
|Loopring
|LRC
|130.
|WINKLink
|WIN
|131.
|SKALE Network
|SKL
|132.
|Nervos Network
|CKB
|133.
|Ocean Protocol
|OCEAN
|134.
|GateToken
|GT
|135.
|Constellation
|DAG
|136.
|Status
|SNT
|137.
|Origin Protocol
|OGN
|138.
|Stratis
|STRAX
|139.
|iExec RLC
|RLC
|140.
|Prometeus
|PROM
|141.
|Band Protocol
|BAND
|142.
|Ontology Gas
|ONG
|143.
|WAX
|WAXP
|144.
|Augur
|REP
|145.
|Orchid
|OXT
|146.
|VeThor Token
|VTHO
|147.
|Dent
|DENT
|148.
|Mina
|MINA
|149.
|Injective Protocol
|INJ
|150.
|Wootrade
|WOO
|151.
|Unibright
|UBT
|152.
|Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token
|BTCST
|153.
|Swipe
|SXP
|154.
|Conflux Network
|CFX
|155.
|SingularityNET
|AGIX
|156.
|Venus
|XVS
|157.
|TomoChain
|TOMO
|158.
|StormX
|STMX
|159.
|Ergo
|ERG
|160.
|Reef
|REEF
|161.
|Alpha Finance Lab
|ALPHA
|162.
|Fetch.ai
|FET
|163.
|loTeX
|IOTX
|164.
|Uquid Coin
|UQC
|165.
|MCO
|MCO
|166.
|Phala Network
|PHA
|167.
|Cartesi
|CTSI
|168.
|Ardor
|ARDR
|169.
|Energy Web Token
|EWT
|170.
|FUNToken
|FUN
|171.
|MVL
|MVL
|172.
|Numeraire
|NMR
|173.
|Steem
|STEEM
|174.
|ZKSwap
|ZKS
|175.
|Serum
|SRM
|176.
|Orbs
|ORBS
|177.
|Civic
|CVC
|178.
|Metadium
|META
|179.
|Enzyme
|MLN
|180.
|Celer Network
|CELR
|181.
|NuCypher
|NU
|182.
|ABBC Coin
|ABBC
|183.
|NKN
|NKN
|184.
|Aragon
|ANT
|185.
|Balancer
|BAL
|186.
|Hive
|HIVE
|187.
|DODO
|DODO
|188.
|Ultra
|UOS
|189.
|ZB Token
|ZB
|190.
|Small Love Potion
|SLP
|191.
|MediBloc
|MED
|192.
|Ark
|ARK
|193.
|Strike
|STRK
|194.
|Ampleforth
|AMPL
|195.
|Hxro
|HXRO
|196.
|RSK Infrastructure Framework
|RIF
|197.
|BitShares
|BTS
|198.
|Everipedia
|IQ
|199.
|Polymath
|POLY
|200.
|PAX Gold
|PAXG
Since the creation of bitcoin, the number of cryptocurrencies available over the internet has grown manifold. The above list mentions some of the notable cryptocurrencies in the world.
