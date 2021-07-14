A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is used to trade for profit, buy goods and services. They are not issued by a central authority and work on blockchain technology.

At present, there are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies in the world. In this article, we have curated a list of some of the cryptocurrencies in the world.

List of cryptocurrencies in the world

S.No. Cryptocurrencies Symbol 1. Bitcoin BTC 2. Ethereum ETH 3. Tether USDT 4. Binance Coin BNB 5. Cardano ADA 6. XRP XRP 7. USD Coin USDC 8. Dogecoin DOGE 9. Polkadot DOT 10. Binance USD BUSD 11. Uniswap UNI 12. Bitcoin Cash BCH 13. Litecoin LTC 14. Solana SOL 15. Chainlink LINK 16. Wrapped Bitcoin WVTC 17. Polygon MATIC 18. Dai DAI 19. Stellar XLM 20. Ethereum Classic ETC 21. Internet Computer 22. THETA THETA 23. VeChain VET 24. Filecoin FIL 25. TRON TRX 26. Monero XMR 27. EOS EOS 28. Aave AAVE 29. Crypto.com Coin CRO 30. Terra LUNA 31. UNUS SED LEO LEO 32. FTX Token FTT 33. SHIBU INU SHIB 34. PancakeSwap CAKE 35. Algorand ALGO 36. Cosmos ATOM 37. Bitcoin SV BSV 38. Maker MKR 39. Bitcoin BEP2 BTCB 40. Klaytn KLAY 41. Neo NEO 42. Tezos XTZ 43. Amp AMP 44. Compound COMP 45. IOTA MIOTA 46. TerraUSD UST 47. Avalanche AVAX 48. The Graph GRT 49. Elrond EGLD 50. Decred DCR 51. Kusama KSM 52. Huobi Token HT 53. TrueUSD TUSD 54. BitTorrent BTT 55. Theta Fuel TFUEL 56. Hedera Hashgraph HBAR 57. Stacks STX 58. Waves WAVES 59. Celsius CEL 60. Chiliz CHZ 61. THORChain RUNE 62. Axie Infinity AXS 63. Zcash ZEC 64. Dash DASH 65. Synthetix SNX 66. yearn.finance YFI 67. Helium HNT 68. XinFin Network XDC 69. Decentraland MANA 70. NEM XEM 71. Enjin Coin ENJ 72. Paxos Standard PAX 73. Holo HOT 74. KuCoin Token KCS 75. SushiSwap SUSHI 76. Quant QNT 77. Flow FLOW 78. Nexo NEXO 79. Telcoin TEL 80. Mdex MDX 81. NEAR Protocol NEAR 82. Harmony ONE 83. Basic Attention Token BAT 84. Ziliqa ZIL 85. Bitcoin Gold BTG 86. Celo CELO 87. Bancor BNT 88. Revain REV 89. OKB OKB 90. Horizen ZEN 91. Curve DAO Token CRV 92. Qtum QTUM 93. Ontology ONT 94. SwissBorg CHSB 95. Ox ZRX 96. Siacoin SC 97. Nano NANO 98. DigiByte DGB 99. Fantom FTM 100. HUSD HUSD 101. OMG Network OMG 102. UMA UMA 103. ICON ICX 104. BakeryToken BAKE 105. Ankr ANKR 106. Ravencoin RVN 107. Voyager Token VGX 108. Neutrino USD USDN 109. 1inch INCH 110. renBTC RENBTC 111. Bitcoin Diamond BCD 112. Arweave AR 113. Ren REN 114. IOST IOST 115. Verge XVG 116. Lisk LSK 117. Gemini Dollar GUSD 118. WazirX WRX 119. Golem GLM 120. Livepeer LPT 121. MaidSafeCoin MAID 122. Kyber Netwrok Crystal Legacy KNC 123. ASD BTMX 124. The Sandox SAND 125. Reserve Rights RSR 126. Gnosis GNO 127. Storj STORJ 128. Kava.io KAVA 129. Loopring LRC 130. WINKLink WIN 131. SKALE Network SKL 132. Nervos Network CKB 133. Ocean Protocol OCEAN 134. GateToken GT 135. Constellation DAG 136. Status SNT 137. Origin Protocol OGN 138. Stratis STRAX 139. iExec RLC RLC 140. Prometeus PROM 141. Band Protocol BAND 142. Ontology Gas ONG 143. WAX WAXP 144. Augur REP 145. Orchid OXT 146. VeThor Token VTHO 147. Dent DENT 148. Mina MINA 149. Injective Protocol INJ 150. Wootrade WOO 151. Unibright UBT 152. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token BTCST 153. Swipe SXP 154. Conflux Network CFX 155. SingularityNET AGIX 156. Venus XVS 157. TomoChain TOMO 158. StormX STMX 159. Ergo ERG 160. Reef REEF 161. Alpha Finance Lab ALPHA 162. Fetch.ai FET 163. loTeX IOTX 164. Uquid Coin UQC 165. MCO MCO 166. Phala Network PHA 167. Cartesi CTSI 168. Ardor ARDR 169. Energy Web Token EWT 170. FUNToken FUN 171. MVL MVL 172. Numeraire NMR 173. Steem STEEM 174. ZKSwap ZKS 175. Serum SRM 176. Orbs ORBS 177. Civic CVC 178. Metadium META 179. Enzyme MLN 180. Celer Network CELR 181. NuCypher NU 182. ABBC Coin ABBC 183. NKN NKN 184. Aragon ANT 185. Balancer BAL 186. Hive HIVE 187. DODO DODO 188. Ultra UOS 189. ZB Token ZB 190. Small Love Potion SLP 191. MediBloc MED 192. Ark ARK 193. Strike STRK 194. Ampleforth AMPL 195. Hxro HXRO 196. RSK Infrastructure Framework RIF 197. BitShares BTS 198. Everipedia IQ 199. Polymath POLY 200. PAX Gold PAXG

Since the creation of bitcoin, the number of cryptocurrencies available over the internet has grown manifold. The above list mentions some of the notable cryptocurrencies in the world.

