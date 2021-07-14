Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of cryptocurrencies in the world

In this article, we have curated a list of some of the cryptocurrencies in the world.
Created On: Jul 14, 2021 14:22 IST
Modified On: Jul 14, 2021 14:55 IST
A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is used to trade for profit, buy goods and services. They are not issued by a central authority and work on blockchain technology. 

At present, there are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies in the world. In this article, we have curated a list of some of the cryptocurrencies in the world. 

S.No. Cryptocurrencies Symbol
1. Bitcoin BTC
2. Ethereum ETH
3. Tether USDT
4. Binance Coin BNB
5. Cardano ADA
6. XRP XRP
7. USD Coin USDC
8. Dogecoin DOGE
9. Polkadot DOT
10. Binance USD BUSD
11. Uniswap UNI
12. Bitcoin Cash BCH
13. Litecoin LTC
14. Solana SOL
15. Chainlink LINK
16. Wrapped Bitcoin WVTC
17. Polygon MATIC
18. Dai DAI
19. Stellar XLM
20. Ethereum Classic ETC
21. Internet Computer  
22. THETA THETA
23. VeChain VET
24. Filecoin FIL
25. TRON TRX
26. Monero XMR
27. EOS EOS
28. Aave AAVE
29. Crypto.com Coin CRO
30. Terra LUNA
31. UNUS SED LEO LEO
32. FTX Token FTT
33. SHIBU INU SHIB
34. PancakeSwap CAKE
35. Algorand ALGO
36. Cosmos ATOM
37. Bitcoin SV BSV
38. Maker MKR
39. Bitcoin BEP2 BTCB
40. Klaytn KLAY
41. Neo NEO
42. Tezos XTZ
43. Amp AMP
44. Compound COMP
45. IOTA MIOTA
46. TerraUSD UST
47. Avalanche AVAX
48. The Graph GRT
49. Elrond EGLD
50. Decred DCR
51. Kusama KSM
52. Huobi Token HT
53. TrueUSD TUSD
54. BitTorrent BTT
55. Theta Fuel TFUEL
56. Hedera Hashgraph HBAR
57. Stacks STX
58. Waves WAVES
59. Celsius CEL
60. Chiliz CHZ
61. THORChain RUNE
62. Axie Infinity AXS
63. Zcash ZEC
64. Dash DASH
65. Synthetix SNX
66. yearn.finance YFI
67. Helium HNT
68. XinFin Network XDC
69. Decentraland MANA
70. NEM XEM
71. Enjin Coin ENJ
72. Paxos Standard PAX
73. Holo HOT
74. KuCoin Token KCS
75. SushiSwap SUSHI
76. Quant QNT
77. Flow FLOW
78. Nexo NEXO
79. Telcoin TEL
80. Mdex MDX
81. NEAR Protocol NEAR
82. Harmony ONE
83. Basic Attention Token BAT
84. Ziliqa ZIL
85. Bitcoin Gold BTG
86. Celo CELO
87. Bancor BNT
88. Revain REV
89. OKB OKB
90. Horizen ZEN
91. Curve DAO Token CRV
92. Qtum QTUM
93. Ontology ONT
94. SwissBorg CHSB
95. Ox ZRX
96. Siacoin SC
97. Nano NANO
98. DigiByte DGB
99. Fantom FTM
100. HUSD HUSD
101. OMG Network OMG
102. UMA UMA
103. ICON ICX
104. BakeryToken BAKE
105. Ankr ANKR
106. Ravencoin RVN
107. Voyager Token VGX
108. Neutrino USD USDN
109. 1inch INCH
110. renBTC RENBTC
111. Bitcoin Diamond BCD
112. Arweave AR
113. Ren REN
114. IOST IOST
115. Verge XVG
116. Lisk LSK
117. Gemini Dollar GUSD
118. WazirX WRX
119. Golem GLM
120. Livepeer LPT
121. MaidSafeCoin MAID
122. Kyber Netwrok Crystal Legacy KNC
123. ASD BTMX
124. The Sandox SAND
125. Reserve Rights RSR
126. Gnosis GNO
127. Storj STORJ
128. Kava.io KAVA
129. Loopring LRC
130. WINKLink WIN
131. SKALE Network SKL
132. Nervos Network CKB
133. Ocean Protocol OCEAN
134. GateToken GT
135. Constellation DAG
136. Status SNT
137. Origin Protocol OGN
138. Stratis STRAX
139. iExec RLC RLC
140. Prometeus PROM
141. Band Protocol BAND
142. Ontology Gas ONG
143. WAX WAXP
144. Augur REP
145. Orchid OXT
146. VeThor Token VTHO
147. Dent DENT
148. Mina MINA
149. Injective Protocol INJ
150. Wootrade WOO
151. Unibright UBT
152. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token BTCST
153. Swipe SXP
154. Conflux Network CFX
155. SingularityNET AGIX
156. Venus XVS
157. TomoChain TOMO
158. StormX STMX
159. Ergo ERG
160. Reef REEF
161. Alpha Finance Lab ALPHA
162. Fetch.ai FET
163. loTeX IOTX
164. Uquid Coin UQC
165. MCO MCO
166. Phala Network PHA
167. Cartesi CTSI
168. Ardor ARDR
169. Energy Web Token EWT
170. FUNToken FUN
171. MVL MVL
172. Numeraire NMR
173. Steem STEEM
174. ZKSwap ZKS
175. Serum SRM
176. Orbs ORBS
177. Civic CVC
178. Metadium META
179. Enzyme MLN
180. Celer Network CELR
181. NuCypher NU
182. ABBC Coin ABBC
183. NKN NKN
184. Aragon ANT
185. Balancer BAL
186. Hive HIVE
187. DODO DODO
188. Ultra UOS
189. ZB Token ZB
190. Small Love Potion SLP
191. MediBloc MED
192. Ark ARK
193. Strike STRK
194. Ampleforth AMPL
195. Hxro HXRO
196. RSK Infrastructure Framework RIF
197. BitShares BTS
198. Everipedia IQ
199. Polymath POLY
200. PAX Gold PAXG

Since the creation of bitcoin, the number of cryptocurrencies available over the internet has grown manifold.  The above list mentions some of the notable cryptocurrencies in the world.

