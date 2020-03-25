Covid 19 Update
Search

List of Lt. Governors & Administrators of the Union Territories of India

Currently, India has 28 states and 8 Union Territories.Two new Union Territories of India are; Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Shri Girish Chandra Murmu is the first Lieutenant Governor of the JK while Shri Radha Krishna Mathur is the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Read this article to know the list of all the Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of the Union Territories in India. 
Mar 25, 2020 18:41 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
List of LG & Administrator of UTs
List of LG & Administrator of UTs

As of now, India has 28 states and 8 Union Territories. All the 28 states of India are headed by the governor of the respective state but the Union Territories are governed by the Lieutenant Governors and administrators.

The head of the UTs i.e. Lieutenant Governor or administrator is the representative of the President of India in the respective Union Territory. The head of the UTs is appointed by the President of India.

In India, five Union Territories namely; Delhi, Puducherry,Ladakh, J&K and Andaman and Nicobar Island are governed by the Lieutenant Governor while the rest 3 UTs are governed by the Administrator.

In this article, we are publishing the names of all the heads of the Union Territories of India.

State Animals and Birds of India

List of heads of all the Union Territories of India is as follows (as on 25 March 2020);

S.N.

Union Territory

Lt. Governor & Administrator

1.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu

Shri Praful Patel (Administrator)

2.

Chandigarh

Shri.V.P. Singh Badnore (Administrator)

3.

Ladakh

Shri Radha Krishna Mathur (Lieutenant Governor)

4.

Lakshadweep

Shri Dineshwar Sharma, IPS, (Administrator)

5.

Delhi (NCT)

Shri Anil Baijal (Lieutenant Governor)

6.

Andaman and Nicobar Island

Admiral D K Joshi (Lieutenant Governor)

7.

Puducherry

Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS, (Retd.) (Lieutenant Governor)

8.

Jammu and Kashmir

 Shri Girish Chandra Murmu (Lieutenant Governor)

Here it is worth mentioning that unlike the administrators of other territories, who are drawn from the Indian Administrative Service, since 1985 the Governor of Punjab has acted as the ex-officio Administrator of Chandigarh.

Currently, Praful Patel is having the charge of the administrator of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

We hope that the above list will be helpful for the upcoming exams to be held in India.

List of Former Chairmen of the UPSC


List of Current Chief Ministers in India