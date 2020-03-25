List of Lt. Governors & Administrators of the Union Territories of India

As of now, India has 28 states and 8 Union Territories. All the 28 states of India are headed by the governor of the respective state but the Union Territories are governed by the Lieutenant Governors and administrators.

The head of the UTs i.e. Lieutenant Governor or administrator is the representative of the President of India in the respective Union Territory. The head of the UTs is appointed by the President of India.

In India, five Union Territories namely; Delhi, Puducherry,Ladakh, J&K and Andaman and Nicobar Island are governed by the Lieutenant Governor while the rest 3 UTs are governed by the Administrator.

In this article, we are publishing the names of all the heads of the Union Territories of India.

List of heads of all the Union Territories of India is as follows (as on 25 March 2020);

Here it is worth mentioning that unlike the administrators of other territories, who are drawn from the Indian Administrative Service, since 1985 the Governor of Punjab has acted as the ex-officio Administrator of Chandigarh.

Currently, Praful Patel is having the charge of the administrator of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

