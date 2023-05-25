List Of Political Parties Attending & Boycotting New Parliament Inauguration Ceremony

The new parliament inauguration has divided the political arena of the country. Check the list of attendees and non-attendees here.
New Parliament Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the New Parliament Building at Sansad Marg, New Delhi on Sunday, 28th May 2023. However, the new House of Parliamentarians has sparked another never-ending debate across the political parties of the country. On Wednesday, presenting a united front, Congress and 18 other parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. The parties said PM Modi’s call to inaugurate the newly built building himself by “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu, is an insult to the high office of the President and is a violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Check the complete list of attendees and non-attendees below.

List of Political Parties Attending New Parliament Inauguration

Political Party

President

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)

J.P Nadda

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

Eknath Shinde

National People's Party (NPP)

Conrad Sangma

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Chingwang Konyak

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Prem Singh Tamang

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

Chirag Kumar Paswan

Apna Dal (Soneylal)

Anupriya Patel

Republican Party of India (RPI)

Ramdas Athawale

Tamil Maanila Congress

G.K Vasan

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Edappadi K. Palaniswami 

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Sudesh Mahto

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Zoramthanga

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party(TDP)

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Sukhbir Singh Badal

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Naveen Patnaik

List of Political Parties Boycotting New Parliament Inauguration

A total of 19 opposition parties have refused to attend the inauguration ceremony. The joint statement by the Opposition parties says: “The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response.” 

Political Party

President

Indian National Congress (INC)

Mallikarjun Kharge

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Mamata Banerjee

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

M.K Stalin

Janata Dal (United)

Lalan Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Tapan Kumar Sen

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Akhilesh Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Communist Party of India (CPI)

D. Raja

Muslim League

-

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

Shibu Soren

National Conference

-

Kerala Congress (M)

Jose K Mani

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

Manoj Bhattacharya

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

Mr. Vaiko

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Thol. Thirumavalavan

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

Jayant Singh

The two political parties Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) haven’t yet come to any conclusion.

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which is being carried out to modernise Central Vista, includes the New Parliament House. The proposal for a new parliament house was inspired by concerns about the stability of the existing, around 100-year-old parliament building.

The built-up area of the New Parliament Building is roughly 65,000 square metres. The best possible use of space is ensured by its triangular design. It is situated close to the Raisana Hills in New Delhi and serves as the government of India's main administrative hub.  There will be space in the new Parliament building for 384 Rajya Sabha members and 888 Lok Sabha members. According to a government document, it would exhibit a variety of architectural elements from significant heritage structures in India, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

FAQ

How many seats will be in the new parliament house?

The new complex will have 888 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Who will inaugurate the new Parliament House of India?

PM Narendra Modi
