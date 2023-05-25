List Of Political Parties Attending & Boycotting New Parliament Inauguration Ceremony

New Parliament Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the New Parliament Building at Sansad Marg, New Delhi on Sunday, 28th May 2023. However, the new House of Parliamentarians has sparked another never-ending debate across the political parties of the country. On Wednesday, presenting a united front, Congress and 18 other parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. The parties said PM Modi’s call to inaugurate the newly built building himself by “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu, is an insult to the high office of the President and is a violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Check the complete list of attendees and non-attendees below.

List of Political Parties Attending New Parliament Inauguration

Political Party President Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) J.P Nadda Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Eknath Shinde National People's Party (NPP) Conrad Sangma Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Chingwang Konyak Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) Chirag Kumar Paswan Apna Dal (Soneylal) Anupriya Patel Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale Tamil Maanila Congress G.K Vasan All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Edappadi K. Palaniswami All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Sudesh Mahto Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Telugu Desam Party(TDP) N. Chandrababu Naidu Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Naveen Patnaik

List of Political Parties Boycotting New Parliament Inauguration

A total of 19 opposition parties have refused to attend the inauguration ceremony. The joint statement by the Opposition parties says: “The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response.”

Political Party President Indian National Congress (INC) Mallikarjun Kharge Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M.K Stalin Janata Dal (United) Lalan Singh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tapan Kumar Sen Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav Communist Party of India (CPI) D. Raja Muslim League - Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Shibu Soren National Conference - Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) Manoj Bhattacharya Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Mr. Vaiko Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol. Thirumavalavan Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Singh

The two political parties Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) haven’t yet come to any conclusion.

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which is being carried out to modernise Central Vista, includes the New Parliament House. The proposal for a new parliament house was inspired by concerns about the stability of the existing, around 100-year-old parliament building.

The built-up area of the New Parliament Building is roughly 65,000 square metres. The best possible use of space is ensured by its triangular design. It is situated close to the Raisana Hills in New Delhi and serves as the government of India's main administrative hub. There will be space in the new Parliament building for 384 Rajya Sabha members and 888 Lok Sabha members. According to a government document, it would exhibit a variety of architectural elements from significant heritage structures in India, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

