Neeraj Chopra creates history by becoming world no. 1 in the men’s javelin throw, making India proud.

Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has once again scripted history by becoming the world number one in the men’s athletic javelin throw rankings.
Olympics gold medalist and Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again. According to World Athletics rankings, Neeraj Chopra has become the world’s number one in the men’s javelin throw with 1455 points. He is the first Indian to top the charts. 

Chopra occupied the 2nd position in the world rankings on August 30, 2022, but has been stuck behind Anderson Peters, the Grenadian javelin thrower and the then world no. 1., since then. And now, the 25-year-old athlete has finally claimed the top spot. His rise to the top of the rankings is a major achievement for the nation, which has never occupied the top spot in the sport. 

In September 2022, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win the Diamond League trophy, and he followed that up with a win at the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5, 2023.

Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings

Here is the list of the top 10 athletes in the men’s javelin throw: 

RANKING

PLAYER

POINTS

1

Neeraj Chopra

1455

2

Anderson Peters

1433

3

Jakub Vadlejch

1416

4

Julian Weber

1385

5

Arshad Nadeem

1306

6

Keshorn Walcott

1298

7

Curtis Thompson

1289

8

Oliver Helander

1280

9

Lassi Etelatao

1267

10

Andrian Mardare

1263

 

Neeraj Chopra will be competing at the Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games 2023 on June 4 in the Netherlands. He has also been confirmed to participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw closer, it will be a pivotal 2023 season for the star athlete. According to the Olympics, Chopra’s goals include defending his Diamond League title, securing the javelin gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and participating in the World Athletics Championships that are to be held in Budapest.

