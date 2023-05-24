New Parliament Building of India - Interesting Facts & Controversies

New Parliament House: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the New Parliament Building at Sansad Marg, New Delhi on 28th May 2023. Let's get to know details about the inauguration date, salient features of the building, artefacts to be installed and controversies surrounding the inauguration.

What is New Parliament House?

The New Parliament House is the new building that will house the Parliament of India. It is a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project which is undertaken to revamp the Central Vista, which is the central administrative area of the Indian Government located near the Raisana Hills, New Delhi.

The idea of a new parliament house stemmed from the fear of stability of the existing Parliament building which is around 100 years old. The old parliament house was inaugurated on January 1927 by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker.

Interesting Facts about New Parliament House

The following are some of the interesting facts about the New Parliament House:

1. PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the building on 10th December 2020

2. It will have 1272 seats of which 888 are reserved for Lok Sabha and 384 seats for Rajya Sabha.

3. The building is said to have a lifespan of around 150 years.

4. The new building is shaped like a triangle and is 10% smaller than the old building.

5. Bimal Patel is the chief architect of the building.

6. Tata Projects Limited is the contractor for the construction of the new parliament building.

7. The total cost of the construction is ₹862 crores

8. A historical sceptre called “Sengol” would be placed at an important spot in the new parliament building

What is Sengol?

Sengol holds historical importance in the legacy of the Indian Parliament. It was first given to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru when he took charge of the nation after Independence.

The Sengol represents a symbol of the transfer of power from the British Government to India. The idea of Sengol was the brainchild of C.Rajagopalachari, who was inspired by the Chola Dynasty.

In Cholas, a similar ceremony was held at the time of the transfer of power from one king to another.

The “sengol” was created by the Chennai-based jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty. It was presented to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947.

The “sengol” is five feet long staff with its top adorned by Nandi, a divine bull and vehicle of Lord Shiva. Nandi represents fairness and justice.

The Sengol, blessed by high priests from a leading Saivite Mutt in Tamil Nadu, carries the spirit of just & fair rule.



Controversies Surrounding New Parliament Building

The inauguration date of the new parliament building has led to controversies and as many as 19 parties have expressed their unwillingness to attend the inauguration.

The controversy is due to the date coinciding with the birth anniversary of Vir Savarkar and also President of India Draupadi Murmu not being considered for inaugurating the new parliament building.

That was all about the new parliament building, its inauguration date, facts and controversies.