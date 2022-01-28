Quick Links

List of Political Parties in Uttar Pradesh 2022: Check Party Symbols, Registration Date

Political Parties in UP: UP elections 2022 are upcoming and various political parties are standing for the election. Below, we are providing the recognised major political parties of UP, with symbols and their registration date. Take a look!

By Shikha Goyal
Nov 24, 2023, 19:15 IST
List of Political Parties in Uttar Pradesh (UP)
Political Parties in UP: The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between 10 February and 7 March. 

The Uttar Pradesh state has a bicameral legislature consisting of a Legislative Council, an Upper House, and Legislative Assembly, the Lower House. This is the largest legislature in India. The Assembly of Uttar Pradesh consists of 403 elected members and one nominated Anglo-Indian member. The Legislative Council of Uttar Pradesh has 100 members. The term of Legislative Assembly is five years unless dissolved earlier. 

Political parties play an important role in bringing people with the same political ideas. Basically, a political party is a group of people. These people come together to contest elections in order to hold power in government. The main role of the political party is to fix the political agenda and policies. 

Check below the recognised major political parties of UP with symbols and their registration date. Take a look!

List of Recognised Major Political Parties in UP and their Symbols

Political Party Registration Date Name of Election Symbol
Communist Party of India (ML) (Liberation) 10-08-2000 Flag with three stars
Nationalist Congress Party 22-09-2000 Watch
Bahujan Samaj Party 10-10-2000 Elephant
Communist Party of India 10-10-2000 Ears of corn and sickle
Bharatiya Janata Party 10-10-2000 Lotus
Indian National Congress 10-10-2000 Hand
Communist Party of India (Marxist) 10-10-2000 Hammer, Sickle, and Star
Samajwadi Party 10-10-2000 Cycle
Shiv Sena 10-10-2000 Bow and Arrow
Rashtriya Lok Dal 05-10-2005 Handpump
All India Forward Bloc 20-02-2014 Lion
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen 09-08-2016 Kite
Aam Aadmi Party 19-04-2017 Broom

Source: State Election Commission UP

Know about Parties and Alliances

- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) confirmed an alliance between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Apna Dal (Sonelal), and NISHAD Party.

- Samajwadi Party and Alliance: Samajwadi Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Mahan Dal, Janvadi Party (Socialist), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and Nationalist Congress Party.

- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will compete in the election by all itself.

- United Progressive Alliance: The party competing from UPA is INC for all 403 seats. 

-  Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Jan Adhikar Party, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Janata Kranti Party, and Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party will contest for all 403 seats.

- Left Front: Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), All India Forward Bloc.

- Others: Aam Aadmi Party for all 403 seats, Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), Vikassheel Insaan Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Azad Samaj Party.

READ| List of All the Political Parties in India 2022

 

 

FAQs

  • Which political party is ruling in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    Since March 2017, Yogi Adityanath of the BJP has been serving as the incumbent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
  • What are the parties in Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    Various parties are there in Uttar Pradesh including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), etc.
  • What is the regional party of Uttar Pradesh?
    +
    Primarily, the Samajwadi Party is based in Uttar Pradesh state.

