List of Political Parties in Uttar Pradesh 2022: Check Party Symbols, Registration Date

Political Parties in UP: The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between 10 February and 7 March. The Uttar Pradesh state has a bicameral legislature consisting of a Legislative Council, an Upper House, and Legislative Assembly, the Lower House. This is the largest legislature in India. The Assembly of Uttar Pradesh consists of 403 elected members and one nominated Anglo-Indian member. The Legislative Council of Uttar Pradesh has 100 members. The term of Legislative Assembly is five years unless dissolved earlier.

Political parties play an important role in bringing people with the same political ideas. Basically, a political party is a group of people. These people come together to contest elections in order to hold power in government. The main role of the political party is to fix the political agenda and policies. Check below the recognised major political parties of UP with symbols and their registration date. Take a look!

List of Recognised Major Political Parties in UP and their Symbols Political Party Registration Date Name of Election Symbol Communist Party of India (ML) (Liberation) 10-08-2000 Flag with three stars Nationalist Congress Party 22-09-2000 Watch Bahujan Samaj Party 10-10-2000 Elephant Communist Party of India 10-10-2000 Ears of corn and sickle Bharatiya Janata Party 10-10-2000 Lotus Indian National Congress 10-10-2000 Hand Communist Party of India (Marxist) 10-10-2000 Hammer, Sickle, and Star Samajwadi Party 10-10-2000 Cycle Shiv Sena 10-10-2000 Bow and Arrow Rashtriya Lok Dal 05-10-2005 Handpump All India Forward Bloc 20-02-2014 Lion All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen 09-08-2016 Kite Aam Aadmi Party 19-04-2017 Broom Source: State Election Commission UP Know about Parties and Alliances - National Democratic Alliance (NDA) confirmed an alliance between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Apna Dal (Sonelal), and NISHAD Party.

- Samajwadi Party and Alliance: Samajwadi Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Mahan Dal, Janvadi Party (Socialist), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and Nationalist Congress Party. - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will compete in the election by all itself.

- United Progressive Alliance: The party competing from UPA is INC for all 403 seats. - Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Jan Adhikar Party, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Janata Kranti Party, and Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party will contest for all 403 seats.