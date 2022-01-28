List of Political Parties in Uttar Pradesh 2022: Check Party Symbols, Registration Date

Political Parties in UP: The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between 10 February and 7 March.
The Uttar Pradesh state has a bicameral legislature consisting of a Legislative Council, an Upper House, and Legislative Assembly, the Lower House. This is the largest legislature in India. The Assembly of Uttar Pradesh consists of 403 elected members and one nominated Anglo-Indian member. The Legislative Council of Uttar Pradesh has 100 members. The term of Legislative Assembly is five years unless dissolved earlier.
Political parties play an important role in bringing people with the same political ideas. Basically, a political party is a group of people. These people come together to contest elections in order to hold power in government. The main role of the political party is to fix the political agenda and policies.
Check below the recognised major political parties of UP with symbols and their registration date. Take a look!
List of Recognised Major Political Parties in UP and their Symbols
|Political Party
|Registration Date
|Name of Election Symbol
|Communist Party of India (ML) (Liberation)
|10-08-2000
|Flag with three stars
|Nationalist Congress Party
|22-09-2000
|Watch
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|10-10-2000
|Elephant
|Communist Party of India
|10-10-2000
|Ears of corn and sickle
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|10-10-2000
|Lotus
|Indian National Congress
|10-10-2000
|Hand
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|10-10-2000
|Hammer, Sickle, and Star
|Samajwadi Party
|10-10-2000
|Cycle
|Shiv Sena
|10-10-2000
|Bow and Arrow
|Rashtriya Lok Dal
|05-10-2005
|Handpump
|All India Forward Bloc
|20-02-2014
|Lion
|All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|09-08-2016
|Kite
|Aam Aadmi Party
|19-04-2017
|Broom
Source: State Election Commission UP
Know about Parties and Alliances
- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) confirmed an alliance between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Apna Dal (Sonelal), and NISHAD Party.
- Samajwadi Party and Alliance: Samajwadi Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), Mahan Dal, Janvadi Party (Socialist), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and Nationalist Congress Party.
- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will compete in the election by all itself.
- United Progressive Alliance: The party competing from UPA is INC for all 403 seats.
- Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Jan Adhikar Party, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Janata Kranti Party, and Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party will contest for all 403 seats.
- Left Front: Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), All India Forward Bloc.
- Others: Aam Aadmi Party for all 403 seats, Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), Vikassheel Insaan Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Azad Samaj Party.
