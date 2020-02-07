List of All the Political Parties in India

The National People's Party was founded by P A Sangma after his expulsion from the NCP in July 2013. NPP was accorded the status of national party status on 7 June 2019. The current President of NPP is Conrad Sangma.

The National People's Party's (NPP) influence is mostly concentrated in the state of Meghalaya While the Headquarters of NPP is at M.G. Avenue, Floor, MDU Building, Imphal, Manipur 795001.

If a political party fulfills certain conditions or criteria then it is recognised as the national or state political party by the Election Commission of India.

Currently, there are 8 National parties in India. But in July 2019, the Election Commission of India had issued notice to CPI, TMC and NCP to withdraw their status of a national party. As of now the decision of ECI is on standby.

A recognized party enjoys privileges like reserved party symbol, free broadcast time on state-run television and radio in the favour of the party.

National Party:

A registered party is recognised as a National Party only if it fulfills any one of the following three conditions:

1. If a party wins 2% of seats in the Lok Sabha (as of 2014, 11 seats) from at least 3 different States. or

2. At a General Election to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly, the party polls 6% of votes in four States in addition to 4 Lok Sabha seats. or

3. A party is recognised as a State Party in four or more States.

List of all the National Parties in India are given below:

S.No. Name Abbreviation Foundation

year 1. Bharatiya Janata Party BJP 1980 2. Indian National Congress INC 1885 3. Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M 1964 4. Communist Party of India CPI 1925 5. Bahujan Samaj Party BSP 1984 6. Nationalist Congress Party NCP 1999 7. All India Trinamool Congress TMC 1998 8. National People's Party NPP 2013

Source: Election Commission of India

A registered party has to fulfill any of the following conditions to be known as the State political Party:

1. A party should win a minimum 3% of the total number of seats or a minimum of 3 seats in the Legislative Assembly. or

2. A party should win at least 1 seat in the Lok Sabha for every 25 seats or any fraction thereof allotted to that State. or

3. A political party should secure at least 6% of the total valid votes polled during the general election to a Lok Sabha or State Legislative Assembly and should, in addition, win at least 1 Lok Sabha, and 2 Legislative Assembly seats in that election. or

4. Under the liberalized criteria, one more clause has been added to provide that even if a Party fails to win any seat in a State in a general election to the Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly of the State, the party will still be eligible for recognition as State Party if it secures 8% or more of the total valid votes polled in the State. As of Feb. 7, 2020 some parties in the list given below is no more state parties.

S.No. Name Abbreviation Foundation

Year States/UT 1. Aam Aadmi Party AAP 2012 Delhi, Punjab 2. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK 1972 Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 3. All India Forward Bloc AIFB 1939 West Bengal 4. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM 1927 Telangana 5. All India N.R. Congress AINRC 2011 Puducherry 6. All India United Democratic Front AIUDF 2004 Assam 7. All Jharkhand Students Union AJSU 1986 Jharkhand 8. Asom Gana Parishad AGP 1985 Assam 9. Biju Janata Dal BJD 1997 Odisha 10. Bodoland People's Front BPF 1985 Assam 11. Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam DMDK 2005 Tamil Nadu 12. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK 1949 Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 13. Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) HJC(BL) 2007 Haryana 14. Hill State People's Democratic Party HSPDP 1968 Meghalaya 15. Indian National Lok Dal INLD 1999 Haryana 16. Indian Union Muslim League IUML 1948 Kerala 17. Jammu & Kashmir National Conference JKNC 1932 Jammu & Kashmir 18. Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP 1982 Jammu & Kashmir 19. Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party JKPDP 1998 Jammu & Kashmir 20. Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) 1999 Karnataka, Kerala 21. Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1999 Bihar 22. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM 1972 Jharkhand 23. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) JVM(P) 2006 Jharkhand 24. Kerala Congress (M) KC(M) 1979 Kerala 25. Lok Janshakti Party LJP 2000 Bihar 26. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS 2006 Maharashtra 27. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP 1963 Goa 28. Manipur State Congress Party MSCP 1997 Manipur 29. Mizo National Front MNF 1959 Mizoram 30. Mizoram People's Conference MPC 1972 Mizoram 31. Naga People's Front NPF 2002 Manipur, Nagaland 32. National People's Party NPP 2013 Meghalaya 33. Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK 1989 Puducherry, Tamil Nadu 34. People's Party of Arunachal PPA 1987 Arunachal Pradesh 35. Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD 1997 Bihar, Jharkhand 36. Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD 1996 Uttar Pradesh 37. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party RLSP 2013 Bihar 38. Revolutionary Socialist Party RSP 1940 Kerala, West Bengal 39. Samajwadi Party SP 1992 Uttar Pradesh 40. Shiromani Akali Dal SAD 1920 Punjab 41. Shiv Sena SS 1966 Maharashtra 42. Sikkim Democratic Front SDF 1993 Sikkim 43. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM 2013 Sikkim 44. Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS 2001 Telangana 45. Telugu Desam Party TDP 1982 Andhra Pradesh, Telangana 46. United Democratic Party UDP 1972 Meghalaya 47. YSR Congress Party YSRCP 2011 Andhra Pradesh, Telangana 48. Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) SJP 1990 Uttar Pradesh

Source: Election Commission of India

A political party is a group of people who share similar political views, come together to contest elections and try to hold power in the government. The members of the political parties agree on some policies and programmes for the society with a view to promoting the collective good.

Political parties that wish to contest local, state or national elections are required to be registered with the Election Commission of India (EC). The number/status of national, state and regional parties increases or decreases on the basis of their performance in the elections.

