List of All the Political Parties in India

Currently, there are 8 national parties in India. The recently added national party is the National peoples' Party (NPP). This the first national party from the North-East region.  Other national parties include; BSP, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI-M, TMC and NCP.
Feb 7, 2020 11:47 IST
National Parties of India
The National People's Party was founded by P A Sangma after his expulsion from the NCP in July 2013. NPP was accorded the status of national party status on 7 June 2019. The current President of NPP is Conrad Sangma.

The National People's Party's (NPP) influence is mostly concentrated in the state of Meghalaya While the Headquarters of NPP is at M.G. Avenue, Floor, MDU Building, Imphal, Manipur 795001.

If a political party fulfills certain conditions or criteria then it is recognised as the national or state political party by the Election Commission of India.

Currently, there are 8 National parties in India. But in July 2019, the Election Commission of India had issued notice to CPI, TMC and NCP to withdraw their status of a national party. As of now the decision of ECI is on standby.

A recognized party enjoys privileges like reserved party symbol, free broadcast time on state-run television and radio in the favour of the party.

National Party:

A registered party is recognised as a National Party only if it fulfills any one of the following three conditions:

1. If a party wins 2% of seats in the Lok Sabha (as of 2014, 11 seats) from at least 3 different States. or

2. At a General Election to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly, the party polls 6% of votes in four States in addition to 4 Lok Sabha seats. or

3. A party is recognised as a State Party in four or more States.

What is Election Model Code of Conduct?

List of all the National Parties in India are given below:

S.No.

Name

Abbreviation

Foundation
year

1.

 Bharatiya Janata Party

 BJP

1980

2.

 Indian National Congress

 INC

1885

3.

 Communist Party of India (Marxist)

 CPI-M

1964

4.

 Communist Party of India

 CPI

1925

5.

 Bahujan Samaj Party

 BSP

1984

6.

 Nationalist Congress Party

 NCP

1999
     7.  All India Trinamool Congress  TMC           1998
     8. National People's Party  NPP           2013

Source: Election Commission of India

A registered party has to fulfill any of the following conditions to be known as the State political Party:

1. A party should win a minimum 3% of the total number of seats or a minimum of 3 seats in the Legislative Assembly. or

2. A party should win at least 1 seat in the Lok Sabha for every 25 seats or any fraction thereof allotted to that State. or

3. A political party should secure at least 6% of the total valid votes polled during the general election to a Lok Sabha or State Legislative Assembly and should, in addition, win at least 1 Lok Sabha, and 2 Legislative Assembly seats in that election. or

4. Under the liberalized criteria, one more clause has been added to provide that even if a Party fails to win any seat in a State in a general election to the Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly of the State, the party will still be eligible for recognition as State Party if it secures 8% or more of the total valid votes polled in the State. As of Feb. 7, 2020 some parties in the list given below is no more state parties.

S.No.

Name

Abbreviation

Foundation
Year

States/UT

1.

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP

2012

Delhi, Punjab

2.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

AIADMK

1972

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

3.

All India Forward Bloc

AIFB

1939

West Bengal

4.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

AIMIM

1927

Telangana

5.

All India N.R. Congress

AINRC

2011

Puducherry

6.

All India United Democratic Front

AIUDF

2004

Assam

7.

All Jharkhand Students Union

AJSU

1986

Jharkhand

8.

Asom Gana Parishad

AGP

1985

Assam

9.

Biju Janata Dal

BJD

1997

Odisha

10.

Bodoland People's Front

BPF

1985

Assam

11.

Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam

DMDK

2005

Tamil Nadu

12.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

DMK

1949

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

13.

Haryana Janhit Congress (BL)

HJC(BL)

2007

Haryana

14.

Hill State People's Democratic Party

HSPDP

1968

Meghalaya

15.

Indian National Lok Dal

INLD

1999

Haryana

16.

Indian Union Muslim League

IUML

1948

Kerala

17.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

JKNC

1932

Jammu & Kashmir

18.

Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party

JKNPP

1982

Jammu & Kashmir

19.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party

JKPDP

1998

Jammu & Kashmir

20.

Janata Dal (Secular)

JD(S)

1999

Karnataka, Kerala

21.

Janata Dal (United)

JD(U)

1999

Bihar

22.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

JMM

1972

Jharkhand

23.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)

JVM(P)

2006

Jharkhand

24.

Kerala Congress (M)

KC(M)

1979

Kerala

25.

Lok Janshakti Party

LJP

2000

Bihar

26.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

MNS

2006

Maharashtra

27.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

MGP

1963

Goa

28.

Manipur State Congress Party

MSCP

1997

Manipur

29.

Mizo National Front

MNF

1959

Mizoram

30.

Mizoram People's Conference

MPC

1972

Mizoram

31.

Naga People's Front

NPF

2002

Manipur, Nagaland

32.

National People's Party

NPP

2013

Meghalaya

33.

Pattali Makkal Katchi

PMK

1989

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

34.

People's Party of Arunachal

PPA

1987

Arunachal Pradesh

35.

Rashtriya Janata Dal

RJD

1997

Bihar, Jharkhand

36.

Rashtriya Lok Dal

RLD

1996

Uttar Pradesh

37.

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party

RLSP

2013

Bihar

38.

Revolutionary Socialist Party

RSP

1940

Kerala, West Bengal

39.

Samajwadi Party

SP

1992

Uttar Pradesh

40.

Shiromani Akali Dal

SAD

1920

Punjab

41.

Shiv Sena

SS

1966

Maharashtra

42.

Sikkim Democratic Front

SDF

1993

Sikkim

43.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

SKM

2013

Sikkim

44.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

TRS

2001

Telangana

45.

Telugu Desam Party

TDP

1982

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

46.

United Democratic Party

UDP

1972

Meghalaya

47.

YSR Congress Party

YSRCP

2011

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

48.

Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya)

SJP

1990

Uttar Pradesh

Source: Election Commission of India

A political party is a group of people who share similar political views, come together to contest elections and try to hold power in the government. The members of the political parties agree on some policies and programmes for the society with a view to promoting the collective good.

Political parties that wish to contest local, state or national elections are required to be registered with the Election Commission of India (EC). The number/status of national, state and regional parties increases or decreases on the basis of their performance in the elections.

