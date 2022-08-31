Kerala Temples List: Temples in India symbolize the places where the devotees come together to pray and pay their respects to the divine deities. Spread all over the country, one of the places where the temples are of great significance in Kerala. Also known as the Land of Gods, temples in Kerala are known for their architecturally renowned structures as they are particularly unique in different aspects. The temples in Kerala are also evidence of the rich culture, traditions, and legends as some of the temples date back to 2,000 years. Kerala temples are mostly dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ayappa which makes the Southern State a perfect place to visit for religious and spiritual reasons.

Check the list of top 10 temples in Kerala below and read the story and history behind them.

1. Attukal Bhagwathy Temple, Thiruvannthapuram

Attukal Bhagwathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala is very close to Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Attukal Bhagwathy Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kannaki who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. The temple became popular after it registered its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for collecting the largest gathering of women worshippers.

2. Sabrimala Sastha Temple, Pathanamthitta

The famous temple is located close to the Periyar Tiger Reserve and is one of the most renowned temples in Kerala. Sabrimala Temple witnesses large scale pilgrimage by ardent devotees and as per the statistics, almost 50 million devotees visit temple every year.

3. Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

A true example of magnificence, Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram is dedicated to Lord Padmanabhaswamy, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As per the historians, the temple in Kerala is ancient and it finds its mentions in old scriptures like Padma Purana and Skanda Purana.

4. Tali Temple in Kozhikode

The temple in Kerala is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Tali Temple with stunning architecture is among the Brahmanical temples built by Zamorin. The wooden roof of Tali Temple has brass carvings that attract visitors coming to the temple.

5. Thirunelli Temple, Wayanad Valley

Thirunelli Temple or Maha Vishnu is an ancient temple which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple has a lot of significance among the Hindu devotees of South India. Thirunelli Temple in Wayanad Valley is also referred to as the Kashi of the South.

List of top 10 Temples in Kerala

Temples Place Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple Thiruvananthapuram Attukal Bhagwathy Temple Thiruvananthapuram Sabrimala Sastha Temple Pathanamthitta Ambalapuzha Shree Krishna Temple Ambalapuzha Guruvayoor Shrikrishna Temple Guruvayoor Chottanikkara Temple Chottanikkara Ettumanoor Mahadev Temple Kottayam Thirunelli Temple Wayanad Valley Tali Temple Kozhikode Kaviyoor Mahadeva Temple Kaviyoor

The above-mentioned top 10 temples in Kerala are known for their architectural marvel as well as spiritual significance, Check the details of the temples and plan your next trip to the Land of Gods.

