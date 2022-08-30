List of top 10 ancient temples in the world, check here

The love and admiration for colossal buildings and monuments are eternal irrespective of kingdoms and centuries. From the early years of civilization, architectural innovation is meant as a medium for exhibiting regality. In the list of ancient monuments, the major space is covered by religious monuments. And luckily these ancient temples and monuments are restored and maintained well, which allows the newer generations to take a peek into the history.

List of top 10 ancient temples in the world

Let’s step on the journey of ancient temples together. Read and know the details about the top 10 age old religious monument in the world:

1. Temple of Hatshepsut

Built around 1,470 B.C, Temple of Hatshepsut is located in Egypt. This ancient funerary shrine in Egypt was constructed by pharaoh Hatshepsut’s royal architect, Senenmut. Also famous as Djeser-Djeseru, it can be recognized by its lengthy colonnade and many terraces.During the seventh century A.D, a monastery was built on the top of the temple.

During all these years, many of the site’s original statues, ornaments valuable have been stolen, lost or destroyed. However, its relief depicting the divine birth of a female pharaoh is still intact.

2. Temple of Amada

In the history of temples, Temples of Amada is one of a kind. This temple was originally constructed on the east bank of the Nile in between 1,550 and 1,189 B.C. However, due to high flood in the region it was later moved to a higher site on Lake Nasser in the 1970’s. This effort was taken by French Egyptologist Christiane Desroches Noblecourt.

This religious monument is famous for its well-preserved relief and two significant inscriptions describing the accomplishments of the pharaohs who built the temple, Tuthmosis III and his son Amenhotep II.

3. Göbekli Tepe

The Gobekli Tepe, is a masterpiece of nature. It is believed that 6,000 years before Stonehenge, a remarkable stone temple was erected on a hilltop in southeastern Turkey. The site was found buried around 8,000 B.C. for unknown reasons.Putting halt over all the rumors the archaeologist Klaus Schmidt in 2008, marked the Gobekli Tepe as the oldest temple in the world.

4. Hypogeum of Ħal-Saflieni

Located in Malta, the Hypogeum of Ħal-Saflieni temple was built underground around 2,500 B.C. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this mammoth structure is a subterranean labyrinth. It has false windows, trilithon doorways, decorative red ocher paintings, and carved-stone ceiling accents that mimic corbeled masonry. This beautiful piece of artistry can only be witnessed by 80 visitors in a day.

5. Stonehenge

The world’s most famous and mysterious monument, Stonehenge construction dates back to benign in 3,000 BC.It is believed that the stonehenge was built as a temple for ancient earth deities. Regarded as the major execution of engineering, the monument consists of a circular ditch with inner and outer banks. The shrine with symmetry of bluestones was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986.

6. Ġgantija Temples

Ġgantija, is a maltese word which means giant, the temple of the island of Gozo is believed to be built by a race of giants. Constructed between 3,600 and 3.200 B.C, the temple is made up of coralline limestone, and some of the stone weighing over 50 tons. Referred to as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1980, the interior of the religious monument is decorated with soft globigerina limestone.

7. Temples of Apollo

The Temple of Apollo was built in 330 B.C at Delphi, the center of the Ancient Greek World. This temple was contracted on the site of two early built temples. This peripteral Doric temple was similar in plan and resemblance to the previously destroyed temple. The architectural team for the religious monument includes Spintharus, Xenodoros, and Agathon. Later, during 1987, Delphi was named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

8. Tchogha Zanbil

Tchogha Zanbil was founded by Elamite ruler Untash-Gal. The religious center of ancient Elam located in Iran was built around 1,250 B.C. The present part of the Khuzestan province, this holy city contains a ziggurat, temples, and three palaces. The ziggurat or the rectangular stepped tower at Tchogha Zanbil is the largest outside of Mesopotamia and the best-preserved structure of its kind. The incomplete structure was discovered in 1935 by prospectors for an oil company. It was excavated by archaeology expert Roman Ghirshman between 1946 to 1962.

9. Ziggurat of Ur

This religious monument located in Iraq was constructed around the 21st century B.C. It was built by King-Ur-Nammu in the service of god Nanna. The site of the temple includes foundation remains, some part of the structure, including the staircase and lower facade. Inaccessible to tourists, this site was reconstructed by Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

10. Palace of Knossos

The Palace of Knossos is the most prominent and best known Minoan palace complex in crete. Located south of Heraklion, this palace was constructed between 1700 and 1400 BC. This site includes living spaces, reception rooms, workshops, shrines and store rooms all built around a central square. Devastated once by fire, the Knossos is usually associated with Theseus killing the Minotaur.