List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders 2022: Check here
Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders: Visa-free means the ability to travel to a foreign country without the requirement of a travel visa. For this, only a valid passport is required for entry and exit purposes. Or we can say that "free visa for Indians" is a type of facility offered to the citizens of India travelling to countries that do not require any kind of visa for Indian passport holders. That is, a person does not require a visa to enter the borders or territories of any visa-free countries for Indians. On the other hand, countries that offer visa-on-arrival or an e-visa to Indians require a visa before he or she arrives at the port of entry. Check below some of the visa-free countries for Indian passport holders.
List of Visa-free Countries for Indians
|Countries
|Validity
|Barbados
|-
|Bhutan
|-
|Dominica
|-
|Grenada
|Up to 90 days
|Haiti
|Up to 90 days
|Hong Kong SAR
|-
|Mauritius
|-
|Montserrat
|Up to 90 days
|Maldives
|Up to 30 days
|Nepal
|-
|Niue Island
|Up to 30 days
|Senegal
|Up to 90 days
|Serbia
|Up to 30 days
|Samoa
|-
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|Up to 30 days
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Up to 90 days
Source: mea.gov
Also, check below the list of e-Visa facilities.
|e-Visa Facility
|Country Name
|Armenia
|Azerbaijan
|Bahrain
|Barbados
|Benin
|Combodia
|Colombia
|Cote D'Ivoire
|Djibouti
|Ethiopia
|Georgia
|Guinea Bissau
|Kazakhstan
|Kenya
|Kyrgyzstan Republic
|Lesotho
|Moldova
|Myanmar
|New Zealand
|Papua New Guinea
|Russian Federation (specific areas of Far Eastern Federal District)
|Saint Lucia
|Saint Vincent and Grenadines
|Singapore
|South Korea
|Sri Lanka
|Suriname
|Taiwan
|Tajikistan
|Tanzania
|Thailand
|Uganda
|Uzbekistan
|Vietnam
|Zambia
Source: mea.gov
|Visa on Arrival facility
|Country Name
|Angola
|Bolivia
|Cabo Verde
|Cambodia
|Cameroon Union Republic
|Cook Islands
|Djibouti
|Ethiopia
|Fiji
|Guinea Bissau
|Indonesia
|Iran
|Jamaica
|Jordan
|Kenya
|Kiribati
|Laos
|Madagascar
|Mauritania
|Mongolia
|Myanmar
|Nigeria
|Qatar
|Republic of Marshall Islands
|Reunion Island
|Rwanda
|Saint Kitts & Nevis
|Saint Lucia
|Seychelles
|Somalia
|Sri Lanka
|Suriname
|Tajikistan
|Tanzania
|Thailand
|Tunisia
|Tuvalu
|Vanuatu
|Vietnam
|Zimbabwe
Source: mea.gov
About Henley Passport Index
It is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports as per the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Japan and Singapore are first in the index, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. The passport power ranking of India has improved for the year 2022 and climbed to 83rd place, as compared to the 90th position last year, as per the latest report from the Henley Passport Index. The rank of Germany and South Korea is second with visa-free access to 190 destinations.
