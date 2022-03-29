List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders 2022: Check here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders: Check below the list of some of the Visa-free countries for Indian passport holders.
Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders: Visa-free means the ability to travel to a foreign country without the requirement of a travel visa. For this, only a valid passport is required for entry and exit purposes. Or we can say that "free visa for Indians" is a type of facility offered to the citizens of India travelling to countries that do not require any kind of visa for Indian passport holders. That is, a person does not require a visa to enter the borders or territories of any visa-free countries for Indians. On the other hand, countries that offer visa-on-arrival or an e-visa to Indians require a visa before he or she arrives at the port of entry.  Check below some of the visa-free countries for Indian passport holders.

List of Visa-free Countries for Indians

Countries Validity
Barbados -
Bhutan -
Dominica -
Grenada Up to 90 days
Haiti Up to 90 days
Hong Kong SAR -
Mauritius -
Montserrat Up to 90 days
Maldives Up to 30 days
Nepal -
Niue Island Up to 30 days
Senegal Up to 90 days
Serbia Up to 30 days
Samoa -
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Up to 30 days
Trinidad and Tobago Up to 90 days

Source: mea.gov

Also, check below the list of e-Visa facilities.

e-Visa Facility
Country Name
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Barbados
Benin
Combodia
Colombia
Cote D'Ivoire
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Georgia
Guinea Bissau
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kyrgyzstan Republic
Lesotho
Moldova
Myanmar
New Zealand
Papua New Guinea
Russian Federation (specific areas of Far Eastern Federal District)

 
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and Grenadines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Suriname
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Zambia

Source: mea.gov

Visa on Arrival facility
Country Name
Angola
Bolivia
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Cameroon Union Republic
Cook Islands
Djibouti
Ethiopia
Fiji
Guinea Bissau
Indonesia
Iran
Jamaica
Jordan
Kenya
Kiribati
Laos
Madagascar
Mauritania
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nigeria
Qatar
Republic of Marshall Islands
Reunion Island
Rwanda
Saint Kitts & Nevis
Saint Lucia
Seychelles
Somalia
Sri Lanka
Suriname
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Zimbabwe

Source: mea.gov

About Henley Passport Index

It is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports as per the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Japan and Singapore are first in the index, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. The passport power ranking of India has improved for the year 2022 and climbed to 83rd place, as compared to the 90th position last year, as per the latest report from the Henley Passport Index. The rank of Germany and South Korea is second with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

FAQ

Which countries have visa-on-arrival facilities for Indians?

Countries that have visa-on-arrival facilities for Indians are Angola, Bolivia, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, etc.

Can Indians travel visa-free?

There are more than 50 countries in the world where Indians have the advantage of visa-free, visa on arrival, or e-Visa access.

Which country is visa-free for Indians?

Visa-free countries for Indians are Bhutan, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, etc.
