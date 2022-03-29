List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders 2022: Check here

Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders: Visa-free means the ability to travel to a foreign country without the requirement of a travel visa. For this, only a valid passport is required for entry and exit purposes. Or we can say that "free visa for Indians" is a type of facility offered to the citizens of India travelling to countries that do not require any kind of visa for Indian passport holders. That is, a person does not require a visa to enter the borders or territories of any visa-free countries for Indians. On the other hand, countries that offer visa-on-arrival or an e-visa to Indians require a visa before he or she arrives at the port of entry. Check below some of the visa-free countries for Indian passport holders.

List of Visa-free Countries for Indians

Countries Validity Barbados - Bhutan - Dominica - Grenada Up to 90 days Haiti Up to 90 days Hong Kong SAR - Mauritius - Montserrat Up to 90 days Maldives Up to 30 days Nepal - Niue Island Up to 30 days Senegal Up to 90 days Serbia Up to 30 days Samoa - St. Vincent and the Grenadines Up to 30 days Trinidad and Tobago Up to 90 days

Source: mea.gov

Also, check below the list of e-Visa facilities.

e-Visa Facility Country Name Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados Benin Combodia Colombia Cote D'Ivoire Djibouti Ethiopia Georgia Guinea Bissau Kazakhstan Kenya Kyrgyzstan Republic Lesotho Moldova Myanmar New Zealand Papua New Guinea Russian Federation (specific areas of Far Eastern Federal District) Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and Grenadines Singapore South Korea Sri Lanka Suriname Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Uganda Uzbekistan Vietnam Zambia

Source: mea.gov

Visa on Arrival facility Country Name Angola Bolivia Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Union Republic Cook Islands Djibouti Ethiopia Fiji Guinea Bissau Indonesia Iran Jamaica Jordan Kenya Kiribati Laos Madagascar Mauritania Mongolia Myanmar Nigeria Qatar Republic of Marshall Islands Reunion Island Rwanda Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Seychelles Somalia Sri Lanka Suriname Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Tunisia Tuvalu Vanuatu Vietnam Zimbabwe

Source: mea.gov

About Henley Passport Index

It is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world's passports as per the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Japan and Singapore are first in the index, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. The passport power ranking of India has improved for the year 2022 and climbed to 83rd place, as compared to the 90th position last year, as per the latest report from the Henley Passport Index. The rank of Germany and South Korea is second with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

