India to introduce e-passports for its citizens: Check launch date, benefits and other details here

e-passport India: The Ministry of External Affairs will soon issue chip-enabled e-Passports with advanced security features to citizens. The development was confirmed by MEA Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya in a tweet.

1- The personal details of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip, embedded in the passport booklet.

2- In case of tampering with the chip will result in the failure of the passport authentication.

3- The e-passports will be produced at India Security Press, Nashik.

4- Up till now, passports are issued in the form of personalised printed booklets.

5- The first e-passport in India was issued to the then President of India Pratibha Patil on 25 June 2008 by the Indian Passport Authority.

e-passport India Benefits

The e-passport will have the following benefits:

1- The e-passport will be secured with biometric data.

2- The e-passport will enable smooth passage through immigration posts across the world.

3- The e-passport will be in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

4- The chip on the e-passport will restrict the unauthorised transfer of data through radio-frequency identification (RFID).

5- The e-passport will also deter identity theft and forgery.

e-passport India Launch Date

India has already issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-passports having chips embedded in them on a trial basis. The e-passports will be issued to the citizens on the successful completion of the procurement process by India Security Press, Nashik.

e-passport India: How to apply?

From filing the application form on the government website to choosing your location and date of the appointment for document verification, the procedures for applying for an e-passport will remain the same. The issuance time too will remain unaffected by the new system.

How many Passport Kendras are there in India?

There are a total of 555 Passport Kendras, including 36 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and 426 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

