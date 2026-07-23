Lovlina Borgohain Secures India's First CWG 2026 Medal Before Opening Ceremony
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain guaranteed India its first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. By moving directly to the women's 75kg semifinals through a lucky draw, she made sure of at least a bronze medal before the competition began.
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Olympic bronze winner got a direct qualification in the women's 75kg boxing semifinals due to a small draw field and ensured that she gets at least a bronze medal.
Commonwealth Games Federation as the official organisers awards bronze medals to both losing semifinalists in boxing.
This means India by default officially got on the CWG 2026 medal tally board right before the opening ceremony started in Glasgow.
How the Draw Gave Lovlina Borgohain an Early Medal?
Only five boxers entered the women's 75kg middleweight category this year. The entry numbers were smaller than in the last few years. The top ranked athletes therefore got a free pass through the initial rounds straight into the final four.
Lovlina being a top tier athelete will represent India directly in the semifinals:
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First Match: Semifinal against Tarona Taafaki of Tuvalu
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Match Date: July 31, 2026
A win moves her closer to the gold medal match. But a loss still means a bronze in CWG boxing event for India in middleweight category.
This will be Lovlina's very first Commonwealth Games medal and an addition to her earlier wins at the Olympics and World Championships.
Where India Stands in the Shorter Games at CWG 2026?
The 2026 Glasgow Games dropped several sports like wrestling, shooting, and badminton to keep costs low. So every single medal counts more than ever before for India this year especially in these events and category.
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Indian Athlete
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Sport and Category
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Current Situation
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Lovlina Borgohain
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Boxing (75kg)
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Semifinals (Bronze guaranteed)
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Jaismine Lamboria
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Boxing (57kg)
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Quarterfinals
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Mirabai Chanu
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Weightlifting
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Starting main rounds
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Neeraj Chopra
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Athletics (Javelin)
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Final round participant
Getting a guaranteed medal on day one gives positive energy to the Indian team. Lovlina now has a better shot at upgrading her assured bronze to a gold when she fights in her semifinal match.
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