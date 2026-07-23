Lovlina Borgohain Secures India's First CWG 2026 Medal Before Opening Ceremony

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 even before the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Olympic bronze winner got a direct qualification in the women's 75kg boxing semifinals due to a small draw field and ensured that she gets at least a bronze medal.

Commonwealth Games Federation as the official organisers awards bronze medals to both losing semifinalists in boxing.

This means India by default officially got on the CWG 2026 medal tally board right before the opening ceremony started in Glasgow.

How the Draw Gave Lovlina Borgohain an Early Medal?

Only five boxers entered the women's 75kg middleweight category this year. The entry numbers were smaller than in the last few years. The top ranked athletes therefore got a free pass through the initial rounds straight into the final four.