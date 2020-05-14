Mark Zuckerberg Biography: Birth, Family, Education, Facebook and more

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is the CEO, founder and president of Facebook. Zuckerberg is also an American entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is also the co-founder and board member of the solar sail spacecraft development project Breakthrough Starshot.

Birth May 14, 1984 (age 36) Education Harvard University (2002-2004) Famous for Facebook Inc. Wife Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg Net worth US$76.4 Billion (May 2020)

Mark Zuckerberg: Birth and Family

Mark Zuckerberg was born on May 14, 1984, to Karen and Edward Zuckerberg in White Plains, New York. His father is a dentist and his mother is a psychiatrist. Mark Zuckerberg has three sisters-- Randi, Donna and Arielle.

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: Education

Mark Zuckerberg did his schooling from Ardsley High School (1998-2000) and Phillips Exeter Academy (2000-2002) where he won several prizes in mathematics, astronomy, physics, and classical studies. He was also the school captain there. He also attended a summer camp at Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Mark Zuckerberg enrolled himself at Harvard University (2002-2004). He even mentioned in his application form that he can read and write French, Hebrew, Latin, and ancient Greek.

Mark Zuckerberg: Developing Softwares

In the 1990s, Mark Zuckerberg's father taught him Atari BASIC Programming and later hired a tutor David Newman for the same. Zuckerberg started taking a graduate course parallelly at Mercy College. Zuckerberg's father operated dental practice from home, thus Zuckerberg built a software program 'ZuckNet' through which all the computers in the house could communicate which each other. ZuckNet was a version of AOL's instant messenger which was launched the same year.

Imran Khan Biography: Early Life, Education, Net Worth, Assets, Controversies, Cricket and Political Career

In his high school years, Zuckerberg worked for Intelligent Media Group and developed a music player 'Synapse Media Player'. The application used a machine learning process to learn the listening habits of the users. This was posted on the Slashdot (social news website) and was rated 3 out of 5 by PC Magazine.

By the time Mark Zuckerberg enrolled at Harvard, he was already a programming prodigy. At Harvard, Zuckerberg studied Psychology and Computer Science. In his second year at Harvard, Zuckerberg created a program 'CourseMatch', where students were allowed to form study groups and class selection decisions based on the choices of other students. A few months later, Zuckerberg built another program 'Facemash', where students could select the best-looking person from the given photos.

Sonia Gandhi Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career, Net Worth, Recognitions and more