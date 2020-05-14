Study at Home
Search

Mark Zuckerberg Biography: Birth, Family, Education, Facebook and more

Mark Zuckerberg Biography: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is the CEO, founder and president of Facebook. Zuckerberg is also an American entrepreneur and philanthropist.
May 14, 2020 11:37 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
Mark Zuckerberg Biography
Mark Zuckerberg Biography

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is the CEO, founder and president of Facebook. Zuckerberg is also an American entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is also the co-founder and board member of the solar sail spacecraft development project Breakthrough Starshot.  

Birth  May 14, 1984 (age 36)
Education Harvard University (2002-2004)
Famous for Facebook Inc. 
Wife Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg
Net worth US$76.4 Billion (May 2020)

Mark Zuckerberg: Birth and Family

Mark Zuckerberg was born on May 14, 1984, to Karen and Edward Zuckerberg in White Plains, New York. His father is a dentist and his mother is a psychiatrist. Mark Zuckerberg has three sisters-- Randi, Donna and Arielle. 

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: Education

Mark Zuckerberg did his schooling from Ardsley High School (1998-2000) and Phillips Exeter Academy (2000-2002) where he won several prizes in mathematics, astronomy, physics, and classical studies. He was also the school captain there.  He also attended a summer camp at Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Mark Zuckerberg enrolled himself at Harvard University (2002-2004). He even mentioned in his application form that he can read and write French, Hebrew, Latin, and ancient Greek. 

Mark Zuckerberg: Developing Softwares

In the 1990s, Mark Zuckerberg's father taught him Atari BASIC Programming and later hired a tutor David Newman for the same. Zuckerberg started taking a graduate course parallelly at Mercy College. Zuckerberg's father operated dental practice from home, thus Zuckerberg built a software program 'ZuckNet' through which all the computers in the house could communicate which each other. ZuckNet was a version of AOL's instant messenger which was launched the same year. 

Imran Khan Biography: Early Life, Education, Net Worth, Assets, Controversies, Cricket and Political Career

In his high school years, Zuckerberg worked for  Intelligent Media Group and developed a music player 'Synapse Media Player'. The application used a machine learning process to learn the listening habits of the users. This was posted on the Slashdot (social news website) and was rated 3 out of 5 by PC Magazine. 

By the time Mark Zuckerberg enrolled at Harvard, he was already a programming prodigy. At Harvard, Zuckerberg studied Psychology and Computer Science. In his second year at Harvard, Zuckerberg created a program 'CourseMatch', where students were allowed to form study groups and class selection decisions based on the choices of other students. A few months later, Zuckerberg built another program 'Facemash', where students could select the best-looking person from the given photos. 

Sonia Gandhi Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career, Net Worth, Recognitions and more

Related Categories