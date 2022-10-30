Math Riddle: Help the Carrier to calculate the weight of the container in this problem story.

Math riddles are entertaining puzzles that put your brain to the test. They frequently involve numbers or letters that are related in some way. For instance, you could be asked to determine whether two words share a letter or a number.

Math riddles are excellent for honing your math skills, particularly if you find it difficult to do basic arithmetic. The task is to solve them through logic and reasoning. Try this math riddle to hone your problem-solving abilities.

Recently, a cricket match between India and England came to an end. However, the confusion about the score is still on. And now to find the actual scores, you have to deal with the math riddle.

What is the math puzzle?

Here it comes.

Can You Find The Weight of the Containers Carried By The Van?

Look at the mat riddle posted below.

Can you solve this riddle?

Find this too easy?

Fine, let’s turn this into a challenge.

Set a timer to 07 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Good luck!

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answer by now. If you have, congratulations are in order. We knew you could do this.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answer.

Let's assume that the weights of five containers are B1, B2, B3, B4, and B5 pounds respectively. Also, B1 ≤ B2 ≤ B3 ≤ B4 ≤ B5. It is given that five containers of oil are weighed two at a time in all possible ways. It means that each container is weighed four times. Thus,

4*(B1 + B2 + B3 + B4 + B5) = (165 + 168 + 169.5 + 171 + 172.5 + 174 + 175.5 + 177 + 180 + 181.5)

4*(B1 + B2 + B3 + B4 + B5) = 1734

(B1 + B2 + B3 + B4 + B5) = 433.5 pounds..........(1)

Now, B1 and B2 must add to 165 as they are the lightest.

B1 + B2 = 165...............(2)

Similarly, B4 and B5 must add 181.5 as they are the heaviest ones.

B4 + B5 = 181.5.............(3)

From the above three equations, we get B3 = 87 pounds

Also, it is obvious that B1 and B3 will add to 168 - the next possible higher value. Similarly, B3 and B5 will add to 180 - the next possible lower value.

B1 + B3 = 168.............(4)

B3 + B5 = 180.............(5)

Substituting B3 = 87, we get B1 = 81 and B5 = 93

From 2 & 3 equations, we get B2 = 84 and B4 = 88.5

Hence, the weights of the five containers are 81, 84, 87, 88.5, and 93 pounds.

Hold on, it is just not the last one. Bookmark Jagranjosh to never miss any of the Math Riddle.