Math Riddles: Find Missing Shapes Quiz, Can You Solve in 20 Seconds Each?

Math Riddles Challenge: Can you solve these difficult missing shape math puzzles in 20 seconds each?
Math Riddles: Do you want to enhance your logical reasoning, strengthen mental ability, increase speed in solving analytical problems, ace aptitude tests? Well, you should definitely give these math riddles a try. We have two sets of puzzles in this article in which you have to figure out the missing shape in 20 seconds each.

Math Riddles: Which of the following is the next shape in the Picture Puzzle?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Answer: C

Answer: B

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

