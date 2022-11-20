Math Riddles: Find the Missing Shape Picture Puzzles Part 10

Math Riddles: Today, we bring the tenth set of missing shape picture puzzles. In this series of missing pattern puzzles, each sequence has one box of missing pattern. We need to figure out the missing shape in each sequence. Each puzzle has four options below them. These puzzles are a great tool If you are looking to enhance logical reasoning skills, psychometric tests, and aptitude test preparation. Let us find out the IQ and Aptitude level.

Math Riddles: Which of the following is the next shape in the Picture Puzzle?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: B

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: B

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

