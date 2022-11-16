Math Riddles: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 7

Math Riddles: Today, we bring the seventh set of math riddles. These Missing Shape puzzles are perfect for enhancing your logical and analytical reasoning skills. There are two sets of puzzles with each missing a pattern in the sequence. You have to find the correct missing shape from the options given below each puzzle.

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: A

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: B

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

