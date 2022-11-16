Math Riddles: Find the Missing Shape in these Picture Puzzles Part 7
Math Riddles: Today, we bring the seventh set of math riddles. These Missing Shape puzzles are perfect for enhancing your logical and analytical reasoning skills. There are two sets of puzzles with each missing a pattern in the sequence. You have to find the correct missing shape from the options given below each puzzle.
Math Riddles: Which of the following is the next shape in the Picture Puzzle?
Picture Puzzle #1
Picture Puzzle #2
Solution
Picture Puzzle #1
Answer: A
Picture Puzzle #2
Answer: B
Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?
