Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 3

Math Riddles IQ Test: Today, we bring the third set of math puzzles. Here we have three sets of picture puzzles where you have to find the odd one-out image. These picture puzzles require logical and analytical reasoning. There are four images and one of them is odd one out. Let us solve this fun series.

Math Riddles IQ Test: Which of the following is odd one out?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Picture Puzzle #3

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: B

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: A

Picture Puzzle #3

Answer: C

Upon observation we notice, Shape A matches Shape B when rotate it clockwise 90 degrees. Similarly, when we rotate Shape B clockwise 90 degrees, it matches Shape C. Applying same logic, when we rotate Shape C clockwise 90 degrees, we get the missing Shape D which matches Option C.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 2

Also Read: Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle

Also Read: Math Riddles: Missing Number Series Puzzles, Solve in 20 Seconds Each

Also Read: Math Riddles: Missing Number Series Puzzles, Difficulty Level Hard