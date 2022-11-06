Math Riddles: Missing Number Series Puzzles, Difficulty Level Hard

Math Riddles with Answers: You love challenges? Surely, solving a math puzzle is fun for you. Today, we have another missing number series puzzle. There is only one number missing in this puzzle, can you find out the missing number? Time to put your math skills up for challenge.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Solution

Answer: 18

Explanation

We will first solve the first three shapes to understand the logic. Here, we shall multiply the number in the bottom row with 3 and add the number in the top row to the product.

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve the last row to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Hence, the missing number in this missing number puzzle is 18.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this math puzzle in 20 seconds each?

