Math Riddles: Find the Missing Number Puzzles (with Answers)

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 8

Explanation

We will first solve Shape 1 and Shape 2 to understand the logic.

Shape 1

=> 374 x 2

=> 748

Shape 3

=> 467 x 2

=> 934

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve Shape 2.

Shape 2

=> 2?8 x 2 = 576

=> 576 / 2 = 288

Hence, the missing number in Shape 2 is 8

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 59

Explanation

We will start by solving Circle 1 and Circle 2 to figure out the logic.

Circle 1

=> (7 x 8) – (7 + 8) = 41

Circle 2

Moving on, we solve this circle with the same logic.

=> (5 x 9) – (5 + 9) = 31

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Circle 3

=> (11 x 7) – (11 + 7)

=> 59

