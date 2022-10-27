Math Riddles: Do You Have A High IQ? Solve These Missing Number Series

Math Riddles are one of the favorite exercises of all math lovers. Well, we bring you another set of tricky math puzzles where one has to find the missing numbers in the place of the question marks. Today, we have three interesting math puzzles which only geniuses can solve. Let us see if you can solve the missing numbers series puzzles in 30 seconds each.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Solution

Answer: 32

Solution

The logic behind the series is as follows:

=> (1 + 3) + 2 = 6

=> (3 + 6) + 2 = 11

=> (6 + 11) + 2 = 19

Similarly, we shall find out the missing number after 19 in the series:

=> (11 + 19) + 2 = 32

Answer: 50

Solution

The logic behind the series is as follows:

=> (1 + 3 + 4) = 8

=> (3 + 4 + 8) = 15

=> (4 + 8 + 15) = 27

Similarly, we shall find out the missing number after 19 in the series:

=> (8 + 15 + 27) = 50

Answer: 92

Solution

The logic behind the series is as follows:

