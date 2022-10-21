Math Riddles: Do You Have A High IQ? Test Your Maths Skills

Math Riddles are really fun way to test your maths skills. We another set of tricky math puzzle where one has to find the missing number in the place of the question mark. Today, we have two interesting math puzzles. Let us see if you can find the missing number in 30 seconds each.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Solution

Answer: 10

Solution

We will solve this math puzzle in parts. First let us start with the first shape in this row.

=> 6 x 8 / 3 = 16

Similarly, we shall solve the third shape in this row.

=> 9 x 7 / 3 = 21

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to figure out the missing number in the place of the question mark in the second shape in this row.

=> 5 x 6 / 3 = 10

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this find missing number puzzle correctly in 30 seconds?

Check out more math puzzles!

