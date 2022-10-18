Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzle, IQ and Aptitude Test

Math Riddles are really fun to solve. We have another set of tricky math puzzles where one has to find the missing number in the place of the question mark. Test your maths skills and see if you can solve this puzzle correctly. Math lovers will love this puzzle. Let us see if you can find the missing number in 30 seconds.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Solution

Answer: 7

We begin solving the puzzle from right to left. In the last column, we add the numbers in the two rows and carry forward a digit of the sum to the column on left. We have demonstrated it in the picture below.

Similarly, we add the numbers in the second last column and carry forward a digit of the sum to the column on further left. Again, we have demonstrated the same in the picture below.

We repeat this logic on the remaining rows and columns. Further, we will get:

=> 2 + 8 = 10 + 1 (carried forward from previous sum) = 11

We get a match of 1 in the third row. We carry forward the remaining digit to the column on left. We add up the values in the second row and we get:

=> 6 + 7 = 13 + 1 (carried forward from previous sum) = 14

We again get a match of 4 in the third row. We carry forward the remaining digit to the column on left. We add up the value in the first row now and apply same logic to find the missing number in the place of question mark. We have demonstrated the same in the picture below.

=> 3 + 3 = 6 + 1 (carried forward from previous sum) = 7

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this find missing number puzzle correctly in 30 seconds?

