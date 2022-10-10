Math Riddles are fun and challenging. One who enjoys math will love to solve this algebra equation. One has to find the value of X in this algebra equation. Attempt this tricky math problem to test your math skills, basics of algebra, speed of calculation, analytical abilities, IQ level, and expand your knowledge of math concepts.

Can you Find the Value of X in this Algebra Equation in less than 1 minute?

Math Riddles: Find the Value of X in this Algebra Equation

Logic Puzzle #1

Solution

Answer:

In the above solution, we canceled the 8 by 2 and 9 by 3. After which we got 3/4.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this tricky algebra equation in less than 1 minute?

