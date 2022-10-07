Math Riddles: Test Your Brain Power, Solve These Missing Numbers Puzzles

Math Riddles Challenge: Can you solve these math riddles in 20 seconds each?
Math Riddles are the best way to test your brain power. Math puzzles aid in developing logical reasoning, strategic thinking, and problem-solving skills. These tricky math puzzles help you to test your analytical abilities, IQ level, calculation speed, and expand your knowledge of math concepts.

Can you solve this ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzles in 20 seconds each?

Math Riddles: ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Math Riddles: ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #2

Math Riddles: ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #3

Math Riddles: ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzle

Tricky ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzles Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 123 (left side) and 35 (right side)

First, we will solve the left side of the table.

=> 6 x 6 = 36 + 1 = 37

=> 16 x 16 = 256 + 3 = 259

Similarly,

=> 11 x 11 = 121

=> 121 + 2 = 123

Now, we will solve the right side of the table.

=> 6 + 6 = 12 + 1 = 13

=> 11 + 11 = 22 + 2 = 24

Similarly,

=> 16 + 16 = 32 + 3 = 35

 

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 205

 Tricky ‘Find Missing Numbers’ Math Puzzles Solution

 

Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: 4 (middle cell), 19 (bottom right)

=> 6 x 2 = 12 + 3 = 15

=> 2 x 2 = 4 + 3 = 7

=> 8 x 2 = 16 + 3 = 19

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these find missing numbers puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

