Math Riddles: Can you find the missing number in this math puzzle? Check Your IQ

Math Riddles are fun and challenging. One who enjoys math will love to solve this math problem. Here, we have a very hard to solve missing number puzzle that will help you gauge your IQ level and math aptitude. Let us see if you can figure out the number pattern in this puzzle and find the missing number in 30 seconds.

Math Riddles: Find the Missing Number in this Math Puzzle

Logic Puzzle #1

Solution

Answer: 29

Let us figure out the number pattern and placement.

So, we have established the series here. Similarly, we shall apply the logic and add +1 to 28 and get the missing number.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this find missing number puzzle correctly in 30 seconds?

