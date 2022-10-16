Math Riddles: Can You Find the Logic in this Magic Square 3×3?

Math Riddles offer you excellent challenges to test your math skills, assess your analytical abilities, IQ level, and speed of calculation. Magic Squares are one of the most fun and challenging math problems. Those who are enthusiastic about Mathematics would know that the magic square is called a magic square because all of its rows, columns, and diagonals when added give the same sum.

Math Number Puzzle: Can you solve this 3x3 Magic Square in 30 seconds?

Math Number Puzzle with Answer

Solution:

Before we start solving this magic square, we understand that the sum of each row = sum of each column = sum of each diagonal in a magic square. In this magic square, the sum of all rows, columns, and diagonals shall equal 35.

However, when we add up the numbers in this magic square, we are not getting the sum as 35.

Sum of each row is as follows:

51 + 7 + 31 = 89 (not equal to 35)

9 + 21 + 41 = 71 (not equal to 35)

11 + 61 + 8 = 80 (not equal to 35)

While sum of each column is as follows:

51 + 9 + 11 = 71 (not equal to 35)

7 + 21 + 61 = 89 (not equal to 35)

31 + 41 + 8 = 80 (not equal to 35)

While sum diagonals is as follows:

51 + 21 + 8 = 80 (not equal to 35)

11 + 21 + 31 = 63 (not equal to 35)

So, what is the logic? How do we get the sum total of all rows, columns, and diagonals equal to 35?

If we observe, we will notice if we inverse one of the numbers in each grid, we can get the desired sum total. So, we interchange each possible number in each grid.

Now, when we add up the numbers of each row, column, and diagonals after interchanging numbers in each grid, we get the sum total of 35.

Sum of each row is as follows:

15 + 7 + 13 = 35

9 + 12 + 14 = 35

11 + 16 + 8 = 35

While sum of each column is as follows:

15 + 9 + 11 = 35

7 + 12 + 16 = 35

13 + 14 + 8 = 35

While sum diagonals is as follows:

15 + 12 + 8 = 35

11 + 12 + 13 = 35

Tell us in comments: Did you find the logic correctly in this Magic Square Logic 3×3?

