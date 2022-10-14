Math Riddles: Can you solve these 3x3 Magic Squares in 30 seconds?

Math Riddles are fun and challenging. One who enjoys math will love to solve magic squares. One has to find the value of the missing number in the place of the question mark in the second magic square. Attempt this tricky math problem to test your math skills, basics of algebra, speed of calculation, analytical abilities, IQ level, and expand your knowledge of math concepts.

Can you solve these 3x3 Magic Squares in 30 seconds?

Math Riddles: Find the Missing Number in these 3x3 Magic Square

Logic Puzzle #1

Solution

Answer: 7

Let us figure out the first magic square.

We notice that the difference between each row is 10.

Let us solve the second magic square similarly.

=> 13 + 15 + ?? = 35

=> 28 + ?? = 35

=> 35 – 28 = ?? = 7

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these magic squares correctly in 30 seconds?

