Math Riddles: Test Your IQ, Find The Missing Numbers Math Puzzles

Math Riddles are really fun way to test your maths skills. We another set of tricky math puzzle where one has to find the missing number in the place of the question mark. Today, we have two interesting math puzzles. Let us see if you can find the missing number in 30 seconds each.

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 8

Solution

We will solve this math puzzle in two parts. Let us begin with first part (LHS).

=> 2 + 6 + 9 = 17

=> 6 + 3 + 8 = 17

Let us similarly solve the second part (RHS).

=> 7 + 7 + 3 = 17

So far, we understood that the sum of all equations on both LHS and RHS should be 17.

Hence,

=> 5 + ? + 4 = 17

=> x + 9 = 17

=> x = 17 – 9 = 8

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 7

Solution

First, let us understand the pattern in which other two triangles have been solved.

Similarly, we shall solve the triangle to find the missing number in place of the question mark.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these find missing number puzzles correctly in 30 seconds each?

