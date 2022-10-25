Math Riddles: Missing Numbers Series Puzzle for Genius

Math Riddles are a really fun way to test your maths skills. We have another set of tricky math puzzles where one has to find the missing number in the place of the question mark. Today, we have two interesting math puzzles. Let us see if you can find the missing number in 30 seconds each.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 18

Explanation

We will start by solving one circle at a time to figure out the logic here.

Circle 1

=> 11 + 17 + 9 = 37

=> 14 + 23 = 37

Circle 3

=> 7 + 19 + 8 = 34

=> 21 + 13 = 34

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve the circle to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Circle 2

=> 4 + 9 + 5 = 18

=> 6 + 12 = 18

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 6

Explanation

We will start by solving one shape at a time to figure out the logic here.

Shape 1

=> 96 / 16 = 6

Shape 3

=> 72 / 18 = 4

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve the circle to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Shape 2

=> 84 / 14 = 6

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these find missing number puzzles correctly in 30 seconds?

