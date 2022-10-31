Math Riddles: You Have 20 Seconds Each, Find Missing Numbers

Are Math Riddles your favorite? You will love these math riddles where you have to find the missing numbers in the place of the question marks. Brush up your math skills, and analytical abilities to have some fun and solve the complex puzzles below. Do you have the IQ and Aptitude to Solve These Puzzles in 20 Seconds Each? Let’s Start.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Solution

Answer: 73

Explanation

We will first solve the Shape 1 and Shape 2 to understand the logic.

Shape 1

=> (9 x 3) + (4 + 5) + (2 x 7) = 61

Shape 2

=> (6 x 6) + (3 x 8) + (7 + 4) = 88

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve Shape 3.

Shape 3

=> (5 x 3) + (6 x 7) + (8 x 2) = 73

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 16

Explanation

We will start by solving Circle 1 and Circle 2 to figure out the logic.

Circle 1

=> 9 x 8 / 2 = 36

Circle 2

=> 6 x 7 / 2 = 21

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Circle 3

=> 4 x 8 / 2 = 16

Logic Puzzle #3

Logic Puzzle #4

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles in 20 seconds each?

