Math Riddles: Solve These Missing Numbers Series Puzzles in 20 Seconds Each

Math Riddles provide us with the perfect canvas to enhance our math skills, increase calculation speed, think of out the box, enhance analytical abilities and have fun while solving puzzles. Today, we have another very hard math puzzles that you can solve to test your IQ. Find the missing numbers in the place of the question marks in both puzzles. You will have 20 seconds each to solve them.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 14

Explanation

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to figure out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 18

Explanation

We will start by solving in two parts to figure out the logic here.

Triangle 1 and Triangle 3

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Triangle 2

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this find missing number puzzle correctly in 30 seconds?

