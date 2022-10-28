Math Riddles: Can You Solve These Missing Numbers Series Puzzles?

Math Riddles are always challenging and fun to solve. Today, we bring a set of very hard math puzzles that will test your IQ level. You need to find the missing numbers in each puzzle within 30 seconds. Can you solve them? Let us see if you know what number should replace the question mark in each puzzle.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 3

Explanation

We will start by solving one figure at a time to find out the logic here.

Figure 1

=> (5 + 7) / (8 – 2) = 2

Figure 3

=> (11 + 4) / (21 – 18) = 5

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve Figure 2 to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Figure 2

=> (19 + 5) / (15 – 7) = 3

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 3

Explanation

We will start by solving in two parts to figure out the logic here.

Part 1

=> 139 x 3 = 417

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Part 2

=> 417 x 2 = 834

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these find missing number puzzles correctly in 30 seconds?

