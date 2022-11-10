Math Riddles IQ Test: Find the Odd One Out Picture Puzzle Part 2

Math Riddles IQ Test: Did you enjoy our math riddles picture puzzle series? We bring you another set of math puzzles. Here we have three sets of picture puzzles where you have to find the odd one-out image. These picture puzzles will test your logical reasoning. There are four images and one of them is odd one out. Let us solve this fun series.

Math Riddles IQ Test: Which of the following is odd one out?

Picture Puzzle #1

Picture Puzzle #2

Picture Puzzle #3

Solution

Picture Puzzle #1

Answer: A

Upon observation we notice,

In shape A, the inner figure is a trapezoid.

Whereas the inner figure in shapes B, C, and D is a triangle.

Hence, the odd-one-out image is shape A.

Picture Puzzle #2

Answer: B

When you notice carefully, Shape B is the only image that does not contain a black dot inside the circle. All the other Shapes consist of a black dot inside the circle.

Hence, the odd-one-out image is Shape B.

Picture Puzzle #3

Answer: C

Upon observation we notice,

In shapes A, B, and D, both circles are located on the different sides of the center line.

Whereas in shape C, both the circles are located on the same side of the center line.

Hence, the odd-one-out image is Shape C.

